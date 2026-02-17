Balancing the blaze at home: Blue in the year of fire horse

Soft reset: A living room dressed in light blue and white creates a fresh, calming atmosphere, especially after a long day navigating work and traffic. (Courtesy of AkzoNobel/-)

With the Lunar New Year overlapping Ramadan, homeowners look to the water element, expressed in shades of blue, to temper heightened fire energy and invite harmony into domestic spaces.

F ebruary feels like a threshold this year. The Lunar New Year arrives just as Ramadan approaches, bringing a familiar urge to slow down and reset. At home, that shift is often marked in small, practical ways. Walls are repainted, rooms refreshed, not for show, but to signal change and make space for time spent together.

This is when blue reappears. Known for its calming effect, it slips back into domestic interiors with ease, a sensibility reflected in AkzoNobel’s Color of the Year 2026, Rhythm of Blues.

Unlike previous years, the brand’s Global Aesthetic Center has chosen three shades instead of one. A deep navy brings a sense of steadiness and grounding. A light blue introduces a breath of fresh air. Classic blue lends the room serenity.

“Many felt that 2025 was a ‘dar-der-dor’ year, full of surprises,” said Niluh Putu Ayu Setiawati, head of marketing at AkzoNobel Decorative Paints Indonesia, during a press conference at Midaz Senayan Golf, Jakarta, on Jan. 23. “That’s why this year is about taking a breather and restoring the energy we’ve spent.”

Grounded calm: The pairing of deep navy and brown brings together the water and earth elements, creating a grounded, homey setting that encourages rest and relaxation. (Courtesy of AkzoNobel/-)

An oasis of blue

Blue has long been a familiar presence in home interiors, healthcare facilities and tropical architecture.