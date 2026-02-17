TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Twenty-five years on
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Twenty-five years on
Businesses seek AI regulatory clarity as caution hampers investment
Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ brings high school memories back to life

A cross generational cast reimagines Gita Cinta dari SMA as Jakarta alumni from the 1980s turn opening night into a reunion filled with music and memory.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 17, 2026 Published on Feb. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-02-12T19:07:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
First glance: Young Ratna, played by Salsha Indradjaja, meets young Galih, portrayed by Xavier El Masrur, in a scene on Feb. 7, 2026, from the musical 'Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna' (Not Galih and Ratna’s love story) at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Central Jakarta First glance: Young Ratna, played by Salsha Indradjaja, meets young Galih, portrayed by Xavier El Masrur, in a scene on Feb. 7, 2026, from the musical 'Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna' (Not Galih and Ratna’s love story) at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Central Jakarta (Sthana Pentas 6/-)

A

choir of dozens of senior citizens danced and sang at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Central Jakarta on a weekend earlier this month, their black uniforms catching the glow of stage lights as they moved in steady rhythm.

They were alumni of several Jakarta high schools who graduated in the 1980s. That evening, they served as the opening act for the musical Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna, or Not Galih and Ratna’s love story. Yet their presence felt larger than an introduction. It set the tone for what the night would become: a reunion wrapped in theater.

The musical draws from the legendary romance Gita Cinta dari SMA (High school love song), first a popular novel by Eddy D. Iskandar before becoming a hit 1979 film directed by Arizal. The film starred Rano Karno, now Jakarta’s deputy governor, as Galih, opposite Yessy Gusman as Ratna. For many Indonesians who grew up in that era, the story defined young love, tender and restrained, unfolding under the watchful eyes of parents.

From The Weekender

Five exciting Indonesian musicians to jack into in 2026

Looking to refresh your playlist this year? Here are five promising music artists whose recent work feels bold, honest and worth lending your ear.

Read on The Weekender

Classic songs written by Guruh Soekarnoputra for the 1979 romantic drama resurfaced during the show, including “Galih dan Ratna” (Galih and Ratna) and “Puspa Indah” (Beautiful flower), the original soundtrack from the sequel Puspa Indah Taman Hati (A beautiful flower in the garden of the heart). Popularized by Chrisye, the songs remain deeply embedded in the country’s pop memory.

“[The choir members] are all professionals. This is a reunion, so we’re really happy to perform for the audience,” said Happy Pretty, 62, after the performance. An alumna of SMA 6 Jakarta state senior high school, Happy rose to fame in the 1980s with the song “Rindu Ketemu Rindu” (When two longings meet). On stage, her voice carried both experience and familiarity.

While the opening performance belonged to senior alumni, the musical itself brought together generations. Produced by Guruh’s art collective Kinarya GSP and the SMA 6 Jakarta alumni group Sthana Pentas 6, the production featured a cross generational cast led by 18-year-old director and writer Mikail Edwin Rizki.

Back to class: Alumni of SMA 6 Jakarta state high school take on teacher roles on Feb. 7, 2026, in the musical 'Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna' during a performance at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Central Jakarta.
Back to class: Alumni of SMA 6 Jakarta state high school take on teacher roles on Feb. 7, 2026, in the musical 'Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna' during a performance at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Central Jakarta. (Sthana Pentas 6/-)

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Twenty-five years on

Twenty-five years on

Related Articles

‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ brings high school memories back to life

Jakarta accelerates air quality roadmap as pollution worsens

Jakarta claims cloud seeding help reducing rainfall

Related Article

‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ brings high school memories back to life

Jakarta accelerates air quality roadmap as pollution worsens

Jakarta claims cloud seeding help reducing rainfall

Lively libraries, bookshops defy ‘myth’ of low reading interest

‘Mamma Mia!’ Jakarta Art House presents unconditional love on stage

Popular

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year
Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption
Twenty-five years on

Twenty-five years on

More in Culture

 View more
Early childhood education is the most important phase in children's development because it serves as the foundation for all future learning, behavior and health.
Parenting

School, association hold workshop on social and emotional learning
First glance: Young Ratna, played by Salsha Indradjaja, meets young Galih, portrayed by Xavier El Masrur, in a scene on Feb. 7, 2026, from the musical 'Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna' (Not Galih and Ratna’s love story) at Taman Ismail Marzuki in Central Jakarta
Entertainment

‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ brings high school memories back to life
Myth and mandate: Simpang Lima Gumul Monument, a popular landmark, stands on Nov. 25, 2025, in Kediri, East Java. Long tied to Javanese belief that sees power as a moral trust bound by restraint, the city continues to cast a quiet shadow over Indonesia’s political imagination.
Art & Culture

Mandate, mysticism and the theater of Indonesian power

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel attends a Christmas security briefing at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

TNI prepares 8,000 troops for Gaza peace mission as Prabowo heads to US
Countdown begins: A temple caretaker wipes statues of the Sea Goddess and companion figures that are hundreds of years old on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the prayer altar of Bodhisatva Karaniya Metta Vihara on Sultan Muhammad Street in Pontianak, West Kalimantan. The temple, also known as the Three Deities Temple and believed to have been established before 1822, is among Pontianak’s cultural heritage sites and is being prepared ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.
Editorial

Twenty-five years on
The sun sets beyond an oil and gas rig operated by Saka Energi Muriah Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of state gas company PGN, in the Kepodang Field of the Muriah Block off Semarang, Central Java, in this undated handout photo.
Regulations

Idle oil and gas projects risk losing licenses, Bahlil warns

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Archipelago

Police arrest two armed criminals in Yahukimo
Entertainment

‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ brings high school memories back to life
Europe

Navy receives hydro-oceanographic survey ship from German shipyard
Archipelago

Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund
Economy

Unlocking regional potential to boost economic growth
Tech

Job threats, rogue bots: five hot issues in AI
Society

Free ‘mudik’ kicks off as Indonesia braces for massive population movement
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Bukan Cinta Galih/Ratna’ brings high school memories back to life

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.