Indonesian pop singer Vidi Aldiano dies after battle with kidney cancer

The Jakarta born singer had publicly revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer. He later underwent surgery and received medical treatment abroad.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, March 8, 2026 Published on Mar. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-03-08T11:26:26+07:00

A voice remembered: Indonesian pop singer Vidi Aldiano poses in a photo posted on his social media account on Dec. 20, 2024. Vidi died on March 7, 2026, after battling kidney cancer since 2019. A voice remembered: Indonesian pop singer Vidi Aldiano poses in a photo posted on his social media account on Dec. 20, 2024. Vidi died on March 7, 2026, after battling kidney cancer since 2019. (Instagram/@vidialdiano)

Indonesian pop singer and songwriter Vidi Aldiano has died after battling kidney cancer. He was 35.

News of his death was first shared on social media on Saturday, with family members and fellow musicians confirming it shortly afterward. He is survived by his wife, actress Sheila Dara Aisha.

Tributes and condolences quickly poured in online from public figures and artists, including composer Andi Rianto and music journalist Adib Hidayat.

The family later confirmed that Vidi died on Saturday after years of fighting the illness.

The Jakarta-born singer had publicly revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer. He later underwent surgery and received medical treatment abroad.

In recent months, Vidi had reduced his activities in the entertainment industry as he focused on recovering his health.

Vidi rose to prominence as one of Indonesia’s notable pop singers after launching his career in the late 2000s. He gained wide popularity through songs such as “Nuansa Bening,” “Status Palsu” and “Cinta Jangan Kau Pergi.”

