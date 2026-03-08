Indonesian pop singer Vidi Aldiano dies after battle with kidney cancer

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Jakarta born singer had publicly revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer. He later underwent surgery and received medical treatment abroad.
Indonesian pop singer and songwriter Vidi Aldiano has died after battling kidney cancer. He was 35.
News of his death was first shared on social media on Saturday, with family members and fellow musicians confirming it shortly afterward. He is survived by his wife, actress Sheila Dara Aisha.
Tributes and condolences quickly poured in online from public figures and artists, including composer Andi Rianto and music journalist Adib Hidayat.
The family later confirmed that Vidi died on Saturday after years of fighting the illness.
In recent months, Vidi had reduced his activities in the entertainment industry as he focused on recovering his health.
Vidi rose to prominence as one of Indonesia’s notable pop singers after launching his career in the late 2000s. He gained wide popularity through songs such as “Nuansa Bening,” “Status Palsu” and “Cinta Jangan Kau Pergi.”
