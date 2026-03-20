TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Robert Mueller, special counsel who probed but did not charge Trump, dies at 81
Govt eyes 5.7% first-quarter growth on holiday spending
A cowardly attack
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Robert Mueller, special counsel who probed but did not charge Trump, dies at 81
Govt eyes 5.7% first-quarter growth on holiday spending
A cowardly attack
Activists defiant following acid attack on rights defender

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BTS releases new album ahead of comeback mega-gig

Claire Lee (AFP)
Seoul
Fri, March 20, 2026 Published on Mar. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-03-20T11:42:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
BTS fans take a picture of banners inscribed with their love songs at a fan zone promoting the new album of K-pop boy band BTS at a riverside park in Seoul on March 20, 2026. K-pop megastars BTS releases the new album “ARIRANG“ on March 20, billed as reflecting the maturing boy band's Korean roots and identity, as buzz builds ahead of their open-air comeback concert in the heart of Seoul. BTS fans take a picture of banners inscribed with their love songs at a fan zone promoting the new album of K-pop boy band BTS at a riverside park in Seoul on March 20, 2026. K-pop megastars BTS releases the new album “ARIRANG“ on March 20, billed as reflecting the maturing boy band's Korean roots and identity, as buzz builds ahead of their open-air comeback concert in the heart of Seoul. (AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

K

-pop megastars BTS released a new album Friday billed as reflecting the maturing boy band's Korean roots and identity, as buzz built ahead of their open-air comeback concert in the heart of Seoul.

The Saturday night gig, which is expected to draw around 260,000 people, will be BTS's first after a hiatus of almost four years while all seven members served compulsory military service. It comes ahead of an 82-date world tour.

"We gave deep thought to our identity -- and how best to express ourselves authentically -- across the entirety of our music and performances," BTS member Jimin, 30, said ahead of the release of the group's album, their fifth studio release.

From The Weekender

Have we entered an era of happy love songs again?

After years of craving catharsis through mournful ballads, Indonesian listeners appear to have moved on with an emotional reset.

Read on The Weekender

"As an extension of that process, we also revisited the significance of our background as a group comprised entirely of Korean members," he said in a statement.

Beginning with "Body to Body" and ending with "Into the Sun", the 14-track "ARIRANG" album takes its name from a folk song about longing and separation that is often dubbed South Korea's unofficial national anthem.

An animated trailer appears to draw on the story of Korean students whose singing of the song US anthropologist Alice Fletcher recorded on a cylinder phonograph in Washington in 1896.

As the melody plays, the trailer shows the students sailing to the United States before cutting to BTS at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace -- the backdrop for Saturday's concert.

'Coming back stronger'

Excitement meanwhile grew in Seoul, with hotels long since booked out and thousands flying in from overseas, ramming home the immense popularity of a multi-award-winning act singing mostly in Korean.

BTS are the music vanguard of a Korean cultural wave, which includes Oscar-winning films like "Parasite" and "KPop Demon Hunters", hit dramas like "Squid Game", Nobel-winning author Han Kang, food and cosmetics endorsed by the likes of Kylie Jenner.

Streets were festooned with purple-and-blue "Welcome BTS & ARMY" signs, referring to the group's fandom. BTS hoodies, wallets and figurines were on sale at new pop-up stores and convenience shops.

Mara Cristia Yao and Rodessa Ericka Bonon, fans from the Philippines, came to Seoul although they could not secure their tickets for the Saturday concert.

"We are just going to come to this area anyway. We are figuring out where to position ourselves tomorrow," Yao told AFP, after taking pictures with each other near the Gwanghwamun Square, where the huge stage was being set up.

At the concert, BTS is expected to perform the new album, which the group reportedly spent time in Los Angeles recording.

Grace Kao, a sociology professor at Yale University, said that while it features collaborations with Western songwriters and producers, the title works to "remind international fans that BTS is, first and foremost, a Korean group".

"They are looking towards the future but reminding the fans and themselves of their history," she said.

It also follows some new experiences for the bandmates, now aged between 28 and 33.

Four spent their military service stationed near the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, known for barbed wire, harsh winters and intense training.

BTS are "coming back stronger and ready to continue their journey," Greek fan Loukia Kyratzoglou gushed to AFP.

'Love letter'

After visiting the White House, releasing hugely successful English-language albums and performing at famous venues around the world, the group has chosen a historic stage at home for the landmark comeback concert.

This will be Seoul's sweeping Gwanghwamun Square, near the landmark Gyeongbokgung Palace, an area that has witnessed centuries of history, including major political protests in 2025.

As well as those present in Seoul -- amidst a gigantic security operation -- millions more will likely watch a Netflix livestream to around 190 countries.

This new album "feels like a love letter to their home country," said Jeff Benjamin, Billboard's K-pop columnist, told AFP.

"I do think they'll be remembered the way we remember the Beatles or Michael Jackson — not just as chart-topping acts but as artists whom the industry calculates time in terms of 'before' and 'after'".

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Robert Mueller, special counsel who probed but did not charge Trump, dies at 81

Robert Mueller, special counsel who probed but did not charge Trump, dies at 81
Govt eyes 5.7% first-quarter growth on holiday spending

Govt eyes 5.7% first-quarter growth on holiday spending

Related Articles

K-pop kings BTS stun Seoul in '2.0' comeback concert

South Korea activates $68 billion market stability fund over Mideast crisis

SEAblings unite online against racist attacks from Knetz

Related Article

K-pop kings BTS stun Seoul in '2.0' comeback concert

South Korea activates $68 billion market stability fund over Mideast crisis

SEAblings unite online against racist attacks from Knetz

K-pop concert promoter Mecima Pro director arrested in fraud case

K-pop royalty in Jakarta: G-Dragon’s comeback tour hits different

Popular

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price

Govt mulls lifting deficit cap amid high oil price
Robert Mueller, special counsel who probed but did not charge Trump, dies at 81

Robert Mueller, special counsel who probed but did not charge Trump, dies at 81
Govt eyes 5.7% first-quarter growth on holiday spending

Govt eyes 5.7% first-quarter growth on holiday spending

More in Culture

 View more
Kpop boy band BTS perform onstage during a comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea.
Entertainment

K-pop kings BTS stun Seoul in '2.0' comeback concert
BTS fans take a picture of banners inscribed with their love songs at a fan zone promoting the new album of K-pop boy band BTS at a riverside park in Seoul on March 20, 2026. K-pop megastars BTS releases the new album “ARIRANG“ on March 20, billed as reflecting the maturing boy band's Korean roots and identity, as buzz builds ahead of their open-air comeback concert in the heart of Seoul.
Entertainment

BTS releases new album ahead of comeback mega-gig
This handout picture courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shows the cast and crew of “One Battle After Another“ celebrating their Best Picture Oscar at the end of the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
Entertainment

'One Battle After Another' dominates Oscars

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) and his son Didit Hediprasetyo (right) greet people during an Idul Fitri gathering at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta on Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo, other leaders showcase unity at annual Idul Fitri event
Using his mobile phone, a foreign tourist records takbiran Islamic procession in Canggu Permai, Badung regency in the predominantly Hindu island of Bali on June 5, 2025.
Editorial

Respect across faiths
Tourists visit Prambanan Temple in Sleman, Yogyakarta on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The Tourism Ministry has set a target of 16 million foreign arrivals this year as the government seeks support from travel and hospitality businesses with more international flights to boost tourist arrivals.
Archipelago

Central Java to welcome 6 million tourists during Idul Fitri surge

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asia shares skid, yields rise as Gulf war escalates
Academia

How intellectual diplomacy bridges East and West
Americas

Cuba suffers its second nationwide blackout in week
Economy

Govt eyes 5.7% first-quarter growth on holiday spending
Europe

UK meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34, official says
Archipelago

Batam mosque sets out to build highest building in Nagoya CBD
Politics

KPK moves ex-minister Yaqut to house arrest for Idul Fitri on family's request
Americas

Trump threatens to put ICE agents in airports over funding impasse
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.