TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire
Rupiah’s confidence test
America's currency is the Global South's problem

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire
Rupiah’s confidence test
America's currency is the Global South's problem

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

NASA releases picture of 'Earthset' shot by Artemis crew

Members of the Artemis II crew captured the shot from their Orion capsule during the mission's record-setting lunar flyby, echoing the legendary "Earthrise" photograph taken by US astronaut Bill Anders in December, 1968 during the first space mission to carry humans around the Moon.

Agencies
Washington
Wed, April 8, 2026 Published on Apr. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-04-08T14:56:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Earth drawing closer to passing behind the Moon, about six minutes before “Earthset,“ as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Earth drawing closer to passing behind the Moon, about six minutes before “Earthset,“ as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. (AFP/NASA)

N

ASA on Tuesday released a historic photograph of Earth dipping below the lunar horizon, more than 57 years after an iconic "Earthrise" image was captured by an Apollo 8 astronaut.

Members of the Artemis II crew captured the shot from their Orion capsule during the mission's record-setting lunar flyby, echoing the legendary "Earthrise" photograph taken by US astronaut Bill Anders in December, 1968 during the first space mission to carry humans around the Moon.

The US space agency posted its "Earthset" photo on X, as did the White House.

From The Weekender

Everyone gets a holiday ... except mothers?

The trip was supposed to be a break for everyone in my extended family. So why was my mother-in-law up in the wee hours?

Read on The Weekender

"Humanity, from the other side," the White House said. "First photo from the far side of the Moon. Captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon."

The crew of four -- US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover, as well as Canadian Jeremy Hansen -- are on a historic mission to loop around Earth's natural satellite as part of a broader program paving the way for a Moon landing in 2028.

The astronauts have reported in vivid detail features of the lunar surface and later witnessed a solar eclipse, when the Moon passed in front of the Sun.

The White House also posted a NASA photograph of the eclipse, revealing what it said is "a view few in human history have ever witnessed."

Back in 1968, Apollo 8 orbited the Moon 10 times without landing. During one orbit, Anders captured Earth's brilliant blue hue standing out against the vast darkness of space and accentuated by the desolate, grey lunar horizon in the foreground.

"Earthrise" often appears in selections of the most iconic images, and was included in 2003 in Life magazine's book entitled "100 Photographs That Changed the World."

Through a carefully curated flow of high-quality photos, GoPro videos and other footage from NASA, the three American and one Canadian astronauts have provided real-time documentation of NASA's 10-day Artemis II mission full of historic firsts.

The multibillion-dollar series of missions under the Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface by 2028 before China, and establish a long-term US presence there over the next decade, building a moon base for potential future missions to Mars.

Astronaut Victor Glover captured the rare moment of worldly harmony when he told Earthbound viewers in a transmission from space, "You look beautiful. And from up here you also look like one thing; Homo sapiens is all of us. No matter where you're from or what you look like — we're all one people."

News outlets including Qatar's Al Jazeera, the BBC, Spain's El Pais and Canada's Globe and Mail ran photos of the April 1 launch on the front page of their websites, while the Toronto-based newspaper also ran an analysis headlined: "Artemis II and Iran: Two strikingly different missions define the US."

 

Popular

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

Related Articles

Vance departs Pakistan after failing to reach deal with Iran

Artemis crew urges unity on 'lifeboat' Earth

Under one moon

Related Article

Vance departs Pakistan after failing to reach deal with Iran

Artemis crew urges unity on 'lifeboat' Earth

Under one moon

China is having a good war, so far

Navy probes torpedo-like object found in West Nusa Tenggara

Popular

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

More in Culture

 View more
Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle (left) gestures as she speaks with Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj at the ‘Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards’ in Mumbai on October 26, 2016.
People

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92
Fans hold a flag as the girl group KATSEYE performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 10, 2026.
Entertainment

Justin Bieber fans flood Coachella festival for headlining show
This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Earth as it dips beyond the lunar horizon, also known as “Earthset,“ as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. The Artemis II astronauts wrapped up their lunar flyby as they continue their journey back to Earth on Tuesday, bringing with them rich celestial observations including little-known lunar craters, a solar eclipse and meteor strikes that scientists hope will open doors.
Science & Tech

Artemis II lunar mission draws flood of conspiracy theories

Highlight
A woman walks past a giant billboard reading 'The Strait of Hormuz remains closed' at the Revolution Square in Tehran on April 12, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

US military to block ships from Iranian ports after talks yield no agreement
Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemn every intimidation and violent acts against journalists.
Editorial

Stop press harassment
Constitutional Court Justice Liliek Prisbawono Adi (right) takes his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on April 10, 2026. Liliek replace former justice Anwar Usman who retired after serving for 15 years in the Constitutional Court.
Politics

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Oil, gas and coal are officially a systemic financial risk
Academia

Clean nickel paradox vs. fossil fuel dominance
Markets

US oil benchmark jumps 8%, surpasses $100 after failed US-Iran talks
Society

Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns
Academia

Hedging security in the Gulf is risky
Asia & Pacific

Australia PM to travel to Malaysia, Brunei for fuel talks
Middle East and Africa

UN force in Lebanon says Israeli tank rammed its vehicles in south
Politics

Gibran’s ad hoc judges proposal in acid attack case draws legal doubt
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.