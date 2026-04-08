NASA releases picture of 'Earthset' shot by Artemis crew

This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Earth drawing closer to passing behind the Moon, about six minutes before “Earthset,“ as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. (AFP/NASA)

Members of the Artemis II crew captured the shot from their Orion capsule during the mission's record-setting lunar flyby, echoing the legendary "Earthrise" photograph taken by US astronaut Bill Anders in December, 1968 during the first space mission to carry humans around the Moon.

N ASA on Tuesday released a historic photograph of Earth dipping below the lunar horizon, more than 57 years after an iconic "Earthrise" image was captured by an Apollo 8 astronaut.

Members of the Artemis II crew captured the shot from their Orion capsule during the mission's record-setting lunar flyby, echoing the legendary "Earthrise" photograph taken by US astronaut Bill Anders in December, 1968 during the first space mission to carry humans around the Moon.

The US space agency posted its "Earthset" photo on X, as did the White House.

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"Humanity, from the other side," the White House said. "First photo from the far side of the Moon. Captured from Orion as Earth dips beyond the lunar horizon."

The crew of four -- US astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Victor Glover, as well as Canadian Jeremy Hansen -- are on a historic mission to loop around Earth's natural satellite as part of a broader program paving the way for a Moon landing in 2028.

The astronauts have reported in vivid detail features of the lunar surface and later witnessed a solar eclipse, when the Moon passed in front of the Sun.

The White House also posted a NASA photograph of the eclipse, revealing what it said is "a view few in human history have ever witnessed."

Back in 1968, Apollo 8 orbited the Moon 10 times without landing. During one orbit, Anders captured Earth's brilliant blue hue standing out against the vast darkness of space and accentuated by the desolate, grey lunar horizon in the foreground.

"Earthrise" often appears in selections of the most iconic images, and was included in 2003 in Life magazine's book entitled "100 Photographs That Changed the World."

Through a carefully curated flow of high-quality photos, GoPro videos and other footage from NASA, the three American and one Canadian astronauts have provided real-time documentation of NASA's 10-day Artemis II mission full of historic firsts.

The multibillion-dollar series of missions under the Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface by 2028 before China, and establish a long-term US presence there over the next decade, building a moon base for potential future missions to Mars.

Astronaut Victor Glover captured the rare moment of worldly harmony when he told Earthbound viewers in a transmission from space, "You look beautiful. And from up here you also look like one thing; Homo sapiens is all of us. No matter where you're from or what you look like — we're all one people."

News outlets including Qatar's Al Jazeera, the BBC, Spain's El Pais and Canada's Globe and Mail ran photos of the April 1 launch on the front page of their websites, while the Toronto-based newspaper also ran an analysis headlined: "Artemis II and Iran: Two strikingly different missions define the US."