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Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92

Two-time Grammy nominee Bhosle breathed her last at the Breach Candy hospital where she was admitted with complaints of "extreme exhaustion" and chest infection.

News Desk (AFP)
Mumbai
Sun, April 12, 2026 Published on Apr. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-04-12T19:56:10+07:00

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Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle (left) gestures as she speaks with Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj at the ‘Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards’ in Mumbai on October 26, 2016. Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle (left) gestures as she speaks with Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj at the ‘Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards’ in Mumbai on October 26, 2016. (STR /AFP/File)

L

egendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined Bollywood music through the 1970s and 80s, died Sunday in Mumbai aged 92, her family said.

Two-time Grammy nominee Bhosle breathed her last at the Breach Candy hospital where she was admitted with complaints of "extreme exhaustion" and chest infection.

"My mother passed away today (Sunday). Her last rites will be held tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai," her son Anand Bhosle told reporters.

Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages over a seven‑decade career.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by her death.

"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world," he said in a post on X.

"She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives."

Born on September 8, 1933 to a musical family, Bhosle began singing as a child alongside her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, after their father's death.

Often compared to Mangeshkar -- revered as "India's nightingale" who died in 2022 -- Bhosle forged her own path, embracing genres from pop to folk.

Her early life was marked by struggle, including a turbulent marriage at 16.

She went on to become one of Indian cinema's most versatile and celebrated voices, receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2001 and earning two Grammy nominations.

Bhosle continued collaborating with global artists well into her later years, including a recent feature on British virtual band Gorillaz's album The Mountain ("Parvat").

Beyond music, she nurtured her passion for food, launching her "Asha's" restaurant chain in Dubai and Britain.

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