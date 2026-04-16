TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers
A new security architecture for the Middle East
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers
A new security architecture for the Middle East
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A decade in, Palari Films maintains its golden edge

From hard-earned trust to global recognition, Palari Films now sets its sights on bigger stories, wider collaborations and the next generation of filmmakers.

Felix Martua (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, April 16, 2026 Published on Apr. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-04-15T22:10:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Upcoming project: Cast and crew of Palari Films' upcoming feature film, 'Sleep No More', director-writer Edwin (from left), producer Muhammad Zaidy, actress Rachel Amanda, actress Lutesha, actor and executive producer Iqbaal Ramadhan, actor and musician Sal Priadi, actor Kev and producer Meiske Taurisia attend the 10th anniversary of the production house at Museum MACAN in West Jakarta on April 2, 2026. Upcoming project: Cast and crew of Palari Films' upcoming feature film, 'Sleep No More', director-writer Edwin (from left), producer Muhammad Zaidy, actress Rachel Amanda, actress Lutesha, actor and executive producer Iqbaal Ramadhan, actor and musician Sal Priadi, actor Kev and producer Meiske Taurisia attend the 10th anniversary of the production house at Museum MACAN in West Jakarta on April 2, 2026. (JP/Felix Martua)

T

he Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art in Nusantara (Museum MACAN) drew some of Indonesia’s biggest actors, filmmakers and artists for a celebration of Palari Films’ 10th anniversary, dubbed A Decade of Voyage, on one evening earlier this month.  

Actress and producer Dian Sastrowardoyo was seen chatting with veteran film publicist Nazira C. Noer, while musician Baskara Putra, actor Iqbaal Ramadhan and actress Rachel Amanda gathered nearby. Filmmakers Riri Riza and Mira Lesmana were also among those in attendance.  

Alongside revisiting works produced over the past decade, Palari Films also unveiled a slate of upcoming projects, signaling more ambitious features and cross-border collaborations ahead.  

Our second Instagram account is the real one

From The Weekender

Our second Instagram account is the real one

In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.

Read on The Weekender

Leopard on voyage

The celebration opened with a press conference featuring Palari Films founders, producers Meiske Taurisia and Muhammad Zaidy, and director-writer Edwin, who reflected on the journey so far.

“Ten years flew by so fast,” Meiske said. “It was a period of building and strengthening our foundation, as well as earning the trust [of the film industry]. That’s why we are so thankful for Indonesian film audiences, the media, our friends, those invited here tonight and our collaborators.”  

“Making a film is difficult. Even more so when instilling a commitment together nearly every single day, 24 hours a day [into Palari Films],” Edwin remarked. “From there alone, I’ve experienced such changes as a human being. As I handled bigger responsibilities and received [more] opportunities, it has been one learning after another.”  

Popular

Second time surrender

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

More from The Weekender

What women want, and the gap men are still trying to close

While millennial and Gen Z women were raised to chase careers, the same generation of men were not taught to do chores or be vulnerable. How can men step up?

She’s not fine: What years of dismissing women’s pain cost

For 15 years, everyone told me the pain I felt every month was normal. Turns out, it wasn’t.

Why this unusual exhibit on waste really wasn’t about waste

At Erasmus Huis, a cross-cultural exhibition asks Indonesians to rethink their relationship with waste, starting at home.

Related Article

Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris

Militarism, top-down policy muddle Prabowo’s first year: CSIS

Strategic ‘void’ risks muddling Prabowo’s global charm offensive

Cinema group pushes for movies to stay in theaters longer

Main cast revealed for adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s ‘Seperti Dendam’

Popular

Second time surrender

Second time surrender
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

After two decades, House passes law to protect domestic workers

More in Culture

 View more
Big leap: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends a talk session on Feb. 3, 2025, with SoftBank group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Tokyo. OpenAI announced on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, a massive US$110 billion funding round valuing the ChatGPT maker at $730 billion, with SoftBank, Nvidia and Amazon each making multibillion dollar commitments as the artificial intelligence company races to meet surging global demand.
Science & Tech

Florida investigating ChatGPT role in mass shooting
A robot and its engineers take part in the second Beijing E-Town Half Marathon and Humanoid Half Marathon in Beijing on April 19, 2026.
Science & Tech

Humans far behind as robot breaks record at Beijing half marathon
(L-R) Atticus Ross, Mariqueen Maandig, Trent Reznor and Boys Noize of Nine Inch Noize perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California.
Entertainment

From Fatboy Slim to Nine Inch Nails, electronic music dominates Coachella

Highlight
An officer from Bekasi Immigration Office (left) leads foreign workers (blurred) who are netted during the Wira Waspada Operations to enforce immigration regulations at a construction site in Greenland International Industry Center in Deltamas, Central Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java, on April 8, 2026. The foreigners were working on a project to build a data center.
Regulations

Foreign workers crackdown dents RI’s industrial zone appeal
Seeking justice: A woman carries a poster on Sunday, April 12, 2026, calling for the creation of a joint fact-finding team (TGPF), during a commemoration marking 30 days since the acid attack on human rights activist Andrie Yunus, on Jl. Salemba I, Senen, Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Silencing critics, losing touch
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes on Jan. 25, 2023, at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok.
Economy

Govt eyes renminbi-denominated panda bonds issuance this year

The Latest

 View more
Economy

BI holds rate steady to rein in rupiah's weakening
Politics

Peace figures reject blasphemy accusations against Jusuf Kalla
Jakarta

Ex-Jakarta agency head faces charges in deadly landfill collapse
Economy

Indonesia turns to paper, glass packaging as plastic prices climb
Science & Tech

Florida investigating ChatGPT role in mass shooting
Markets

Malaysia offers rare earths alternative to China
Archipelago

Aceh journalist prosecuted in alleged media spending graft case
Middle East and Africa

Trump declares Iran ceasefire extension with peace talks in doubt
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A decade in, Palari Films maintains its golden edge

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.