A decade in, Palari Films maintains its golden edge

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From hard-earned trust to global recognition, Palari Films now sets its sights on bigger stories, wider collaborations and the next generation of filmmakers.
he Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art in Nusantara (Museum MACAN) drew some of Indonesia’s biggest actors, filmmakers and artists for a celebration of Palari Films’ 10th anniversary, dubbed A Decade of Voyage, on one evening earlier this month.
Actress and producer Dian Sastrowardoyo was seen chatting with veteran film publicist Nazira C. Noer, while musician Baskara Putra, actor Iqbaal Ramadhan and actress Rachel Amanda gathered nearby. Filmmakers Riri Riza and Mira Lesmana were also among those in attendance.
Alongside revisiting works produced over the past decade, Palari Films also unveiled a slate of upcoming projects, signaling more ambitious features and cross-border collaborations ahead.
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Leopard on voyage
The celebration opened with a press conference featuring Palari Films founders, producers Meiske Taurisia and Muhammad Zaidy, and director-writer Edwin, who reflected on the journey so far.
“Ten years flew by so fast,” Meiske said. “It was a period of building and strengthening our foundation, as well as earning the trust [of the film industry]. That’s why we are so thankful for Indonesian film audiences, the media, our friends, those invited here tonight and our collaborators.”
“Making a film is difficult. Even more so when instilling a commitment together nearly every single day, 24 hours a day [into Palari Films],” Edwin remarked. “From there alone, I’ve experienced such changes as a human being. As I handled bigger responsibilities and received [more] opportunities, it has been one learning after another.”
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