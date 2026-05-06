TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?
'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility
What role does Indonesia want to play in the world?
'Interventionist' policies may deter Indonesia's growth

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rolling Stones announce July 10 release of new album 'Foreign Tongues'

AFP
New York
Wed, May 6, 2026 Published on May. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-05-06T11:46:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
British musicians and members of The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for “The Rolling Stones: In Conversation with Conan O'Brien“ at Weylin in Brooklyn, New York on May 5, 2026. The Rolling Stones will release a new album on July 10 named “Foreign Tongues“, the legendary British rockers announced on May 5. British musicians and members of The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for “The Rolling Stones: In Conversation with Conan O'Brien“ at Weylin in Brooklyn, New York on May 5, 2026. The Rolling Stones will release a new album on July 10 named “Foreign Tongues“, the legendary British rockers announced on May 5. (AFP/Timothy A. Clary)

T

he Rolling Stones will release a new album on July 10 named "Foreign Tongues," the legendary British rockers announced on Tuesday.

The band's 25th studio album will come less than three years after its last release, "Hackney Diamonds," which topped the charts in more than a dozen countries and earned some critical acclaim.

"Hackney Diamonds" was the band's first album in 18 years.

Success isn’t at the top of the corporate ladder anymore

From The Weekender

Success isn’t at the top of the corporate ladder anymore

My generation watched our parents give everything to a company. We decided to give it to ourselves instead. But it's more complicated than that.

Read on The Weekender

The Stones announced the release date of "Foreign Tongues" online on Tuesday, while dropping a new single, "In The Stars."

A video posted on its Instagram channel showed singer Mick Jagger and fellow founding bandmate Keith Richards, who are both 82, with 78-year-old bass guitarist Ronnie Wood working in a recording studio.

At a promotional event in New York hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, the trio discussed their latest work and previewed a few tracks from the album.

"We're still having a lot of fun," Jagger said.

"It's a lot of fun, but also a lot of concentration," he added.

O'Brien voiced praise for Jagger's vocals, remarking: "There are people who, at a certain stage, their voice gets thin. Yours is absolutely impeccable, and there's such force. How do you do that?"

"Well, I was taking a lot more drugs in 1968," Jagger quipped, to laughter from the audience. He then added: "The secret is practice [...] it's simple."

"I had the time of my life. I'm the biggest fan in the world," Andrew Watt, one of the album's producers, told AFP about working on the project.

The rock act did not mention a concert tour during the event, with several media outlets reporting that it was discussed by their team but ultimately dismissed due to the age of the band members and the health risks it entailed.

"Foreign Tongues" will feature appearances from former Beatles bass player Paul McCartney and The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Our second Instagram account is the real one

From The Weekender

Our second Instagram account is the real one

In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.

Read on The Weekender

Speculation had been mounting that they were poised to unveil a new record after they mysteriously released last month a new limited edition single on vinyl only, under the band name The Cockroaches.

The name is an alias they have used in the past to play secret shows.

The track, "Rough And Twisted," was sold at selected record stores only, in the UK for exactly £10.07 (US$13.64) -- prompting fans to predict the album would appear on July 10.

 

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect

Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

More from The Weekender

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya

We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.

Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex

With toned arms as the new status symbol, maybe it’s time we rethink why we come to the gym and pick up those dumbbells.

When a friend becomes a stranger: Healing after a platonic breakup

We expect heartbreak in romance, but no one warns us how much it hurts when a friendship falls apart.

Related Article

Have we entered an era of happy love songs again?

Jon Batiste, Ella Mai set for Java Jazz 2026 at new PIK 2 venue

'Kepada, Yang Terhormat': Raissa Anggiani's unsent love letters

KUNTARI’s new album ‘Mutu Beton’ digs traditional roots to pave new frontiers

Raisa's 'ambiVert': An album of love and wisdom

Popular

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect

Police name Deli Serdang deputy speaker as defamation suspect
Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

Outsourcing reform: Protection with two-tier responsibility

More in Culture

 View more
Lingua sancta: Pope Leo XIV (second right), accompanied by secretary of the Holy See’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue Father Markus Solo Kewuta (right), takes a family photo with head of Social Communication at the Indonesian Conference of Bishops (KWI) Mgr. Agustinus Tri Budi Utomo (left) and members of the Indonesian Catholic Journalist Association outside St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican on March 25, 2026, prior to the signing of Vatican News’ acceptance of Indonesian as one of its official languages.
Community

‘Apa kabar?’ The Holy See spreads words of peace in Indonesian
British musicians and members of The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for “The Rolling Stones: In Conversation with Conan O'Brien“ at Weylin in Brooklyn, New York on May 5, 2026. The Rolling Stones will release a new album on July 10 named “Foreign Tongues“, the legendary British rockers announced on May 5.
Entertainment

Rolling Stones announce July 10 release of new album 'Foreign Tongues'
Threaded time: A visitor passes beneath Fibers of Time, an installation by Citra Sasmita in collaboration with Cinta Bumi Artisan at the Indonesian Women Artists (IWA) #4 exhibition at the National Gallery of Indonesia in Central Jakarta, on April 9, 2026.
Art & Culture

'IWA #4' affirms the position of Indonesian women artists

Highlight
(L-R) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Hau Khan Sum, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine's Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Lao's Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn hold hands during a group photo session at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting at the Mactan Expo in Cebu on May 7, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Southeast Asian nations start summit, aiming to tackle energy crisis
In hot water: Indonesian Navy seamen prepare to search a fishing boat on Oct. 19, 2024 in the waters bordering the Malacca Strait off Lhokseumawe, Aceh, during a patrol to combat trafficking of goods and people.
Editorial

Capitalizing on the Malacca Strait
Police officers march during a ceremony on July 1, 2024, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Reform team pushes demilitarization of police amid brutality concerns

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Joblessness falls but more work shifts to informal sector
Politics

Ade Armando resigns from PSI after incitement allegations

Companies

PT Vale secures $750 million ESG-linked syndicated loan facility
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia joins international condemnation of Gaza flotilla interception
Tech

Expanding cross-border tie-ups, QRIS eyes link with WeChat Pay
Companies

Jakarta prosecutors detain three in $35m KoinWorks graft probe
Archipelago

Deadly Trans-Sumatra crash reawakens transport safety alarm
Asia & Pacific

Southeast Asian nations start summit, aiming to tackle energy crisis

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.