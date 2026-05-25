TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Baby Yoda re-sets 'Star Wars' films with $165 million global opening

The movie topped box office charts in the United States and Canada, where it was expected to bring in about $102 million. That would edge above pre-weekend forecasts for Friday through Monday but rank as the smallest opening for any "Star Wars" film under Disney.

Lisa Richwine (Reuters)
Washington
Mon, May 25, 2026 Published on May. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-05-25T14:17:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
View of sceen from audience at The Mandalorian and Grogu Space Center Screening Event on May 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas. View of sceen from audience at The Mandalorian and Grogu Space Center Screening Event on May 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (AFP/Marcus Ingram)

B

aby Yoda brought crowds to movie theaters over the US Memorial Day weekend, putting "Star Wars" film "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on track to collect roughly $165 million around the globe, distributor Walt Disney DIS.N said on Sunday.

The movie topped box office charts in the United States and Canada, where it was expected to bring in about $102 million. That would edge above pre-weekend forecasts for Friday through Monday but rank as the smallest opening for any "Star Wars" film under Disney.

The new film cost much less to make than other "Star Wars" installments, setting a lower bar for profitability. 

Success isn’t at the top of the corporate ladder anymore

From The Weekender

Success isn’t at the top of the corporate ladder anymore

My generation watched our parents give everything to a company. We decided to give it to ourselves instead. But it's more complicated than that.

Read on The Weekender

"Mandalorian and Grogu," the first "Star Wars" movie in seven years, tells the story of a helmeted bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his small, green sidekick nicknamed Baby Yoda. The duo debuted on television in the Disney+ streaming series "The Mandalorian" in 2019 and made Baby Yoda a pop culture sensation.

Putting the character on the big screen will help jump-start sales of Grogu toys and T-shirts, said Jeff Bock, senior box ​office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. More than 13 million Grogu toys were sold in the first two years after the TV series debuted. 

"What Disney really wants this film to do is stabilize the 'Star Wars' universe. I think this helps do that," Bock said of the opening weekend numbers.

Disney put new "Star Wars" movies on hold after 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" in order to re-evaluate its big-screen strategy. Executives concluded they had released too many "Star Wars" films in theaters too quickly.

Disney's lowest-grossing "Star Wars" film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," brought in $103 million over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend and was considered a flop. 

The "Grogu" movie, however, had a smaller production budget than most other "Star Wars" movies, costing about $165 million to make rather than the typical $300 million-plus.

Audiences were more enthusiastic about "Grogu" than critics. Verified moviegoers gave the movie an 89% positive score, compared with 62% of critics, according to the Rotten Tomatoes website. 

"Star Wars" debuted in 1977 and became one of the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time with more than $10 billion in global ticket sales.

Disney purchased the franchise from creator George Lucas in 2012. The next movie, "Star Wars: Starfighter" featuring Ryan Gosling, is ​scheduled to hit cinemas in May 2027.

 

Our second Instagram account is the real one

From The Weekender

Our second Instagram account is the real one

In an act of rebellion against overexposure and performative social media, Gen Z are turning to smaller, controlled spaces on social media where they can be their authentic selves.

Read on The Weekender

 

 

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More from The Weekender

Idul Fitri without the excess: Finding the real meaning of Hari Raya

We're scaling back the festivities and finding more meaning this Idul Fitri.

Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex

With toned arms as the new status symbol, maybe it’s time we rethink why we come to the gym and pick up those dumbbells.

When a friend becomes a stranger: Healing after a platonic breakup

We expect heartbreak in romance, but no one warns us how much it hurts when a friendship falls apart.

Related Article

Gabbard resigns as Trump's top US intelligence official

5 shows not from Hollywood that you can relate to

Angelina Jolie visits Gaza's Rafah crossing

New 'Final Destination' film slays North America box office

For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More in Culture

 View more
View of sceen from audience at The Mandalorian and Grogu Space Center Screening Event on May 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Entertainment

Baby Yoda re-sets 'Star Wars' films with $165 million global opening
'Colored Silence' by Antonius Kho (2026), 40 x 30 cm, mixed media on canvas.
Art & Culture

Antonius Kho stitches memory into mosaic world in Year of the Horse show
Indonesian dangdut singer Happy Asmara attends a press conference for her collaboration with Pokémon at the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) commercial hub in Central Jakarta on May 19, 2026.
Entertainment

Pokémon taps Happy Asmara and ‘dangdut’ for Indonesian cultural collaboration

Highlight
A store in Padangsidimpuan city, North Sumatra, still has electricity supply from a generator set while others are blanketed in darkness after the Sumatra blackout on Friday, May 22, 2026. The blackout affected almost all of provinces on mainland Sumatra Island. Electricity company PT PLN said electricity was normal again on Sunday.
Archipelago

Sumatra residents demand compensation for 17-hour blackout
President Prabowo Subianto (2nd right) gestures as he looks inside the cockpit of a Rafale jet fighter during a ceremony to hand over six new Rafale jet fighters, four Dassault Falcon 8X aircrafts and one Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft to the Indonesian Air Force at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on May 18, 2026.
Editorial

Show or short of force?
Indonesia's six unicorns shown on a screen on Aug. 3, 2021. The six are ride-hailing company Gojek, e-wallet OVO, online travel agency Traveloka, logistics company J&T Express and e-commerce platforms Tokopedia and Bukalapak.
Tech

Industry pushes back on move to fold ride-hailing into marketplace regulation

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu admits difficulty influencing Trump decisions on Iran
Features

For Palestinians in Indonesia, education is an act of survival
Economy

9,000 layoffs may come within 3 months, labor union warns
Society

Indonesians begin haj as government works to ensure smooth pilgrimage
Markets

FTSE Russell removes four Indonesian stocks from global indexes
Entertainment

Baby Yoda re-sets 'Star Wars' films with $165 million global opening
Companies

SMI extends Rp 125 billion in financing to solar projects
Sports

Apparent leg injury sidelines Lionel Messi
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.