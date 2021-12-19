TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Activists demand Indonesian climate leadership during G20 presidency

“The government often sugarcoats its promises and commitments at international forums. They look shiny from the outside but not from the inside,” one youth activist said.

A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, December 19, 2021

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Activists demand Indonesian climate leadership during G20 presidency Hundreds of activists and students take to the streets in Jakarta on Sept. 20, 2019, as part of the climate strike movement to demand that the government to take climate change mitigation more seriously. (JP/A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil)

I

ndonesia should use its year-long Group of 20 presidency to lead member countries in the delivery of their climate commitments, youth activists have said.

On Dec. 1, Indonesia assumed the G20 presidency, taking the mantle from the previous president, Italy. A handover ceremony was held in Rome in late October, a few days before the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, in a speech on Dec. 1, said the country sought to strengthen global solidary in mitigating climate change and nurturing sustainable development. He said he would encourage developed countries to increase their climate aid contributions to developing countries.

Read also: Collaboration 'key' as Jokowi kicks off G20 presidency

Student activist Naifah Uziah of the University of Indonesia (UI) community Fossil Free UI said the country should “walk the talk” on its promise to focus on climate change during its G20 presidency, adding that Indonesia’s domestic policies must also be aligned with its international climate position.

“Indonesia needs to show its seriousness in its climate actions. We don’t need ‘clean’ or ‘unabated’ coal; we need to keep it under the ground and start using clean, renewable energy,” said Naifa, referring to the country’s longstanding reliance on coal for power generation.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

She said previous G20 summits had produced a lot of commitments but that relatively few had been realized.

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
EU uses deforestation label to edge out palm oil from the market

EU uses deforestation label to edge out palm oil from the market
President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

Related Articles

AI enhances flood warnings but cannot erase risk of disaster

'Paradise is still paradise': Floridians vow to rebuild after two hurricanes

Climate change made Hurricane Milton worse, scientists say

Little progress at key meet ahead of COP29 climate summit

Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as state braces for potential catastrophe

Related Article

AI enhances flood warnings but cannot erase risk of disaster

'Paradise is still paradise': Floridians vow to rebuild after two hurricanes

Climate change made Hurricane Milton worse, scientists say

Little progress at key meet ahead of COP29 climate summit

Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as state braces for potential catastrophe

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
EU uses deforestation label to edge out palm oil from the market

EU uses deforestation label to edge out palm oil from the market
President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman

More in Indonesia

 View more
North Sumatra gubernatorial candidate pairs Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Sagala (left) and Bobby Nasution-Surya (right) show their ballot numbers during a public plenary meeting of the North Sumatra General Elections Commission (KPU) in Medan, North Sumatra, on Sept. 23, 2024.
Archipelago

PDI-P threats to dismiss members supporting Bobby Nasution
Workers move ballot boxes that will be used for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a warehouse of the Batang General Elections Commission (KPU) in Central Java on Oct. 10, 2024.
Regional Elections

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

A security escort leads Gregorius Ronald Tannur (in red vest) to a press briefing held by the Surabaya and East Java prosecutor’s offices on Oct. 27, 2024 in the East Java capital. The son of a former lawmaker was rearrested after the Supreme Court overturned his acquittal and sentenced him to five years in prison in relation to the October 2023 death of his girlfriend, Dini Sera Afriyanti.
Politics

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal

Highlight
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
Workers move ballot boxes that will be used for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a warehouse of Batang General Elections Commission (KPU) in Central Java on Oct. 10, 2024.
Politics

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

PDI-P threats to dismiss members supporting Bobby Nasution
Opinion

Analysis: No posts for PDI-P, NasDem in Prabowo’s bloated cabinet
Editorial

Degraded degrees
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’
Regional Elections

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Politics

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Activists demand Indonesian climate leadership during G20 presidency

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.