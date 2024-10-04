Jakarta gubernatorial candidates ready for first debate showdown

The candidate pairs for the governor and deputy governor of Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil and Suswono (left), Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana (center), and Pramono Anung and Rano Karno show their serial numbers after the draw for the numbers at the Jakarta General Elections Commission office on Sept. 23, 2024. (Antara Foto/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

All three candidates running for Jakarta governor are set to face off on Sunday night in the first round of three debates for the November election.

The General Elections Commission’s (KPU) Jakarta office has announced that the first debate will be televised from the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, North Jakarta, at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Ridwan Kamil of the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), Pramono Anung of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and independent Dharma Pongrekun, along with their running mates, will present and debate ideas on how to transform Jakarta into a global city and improve human resources in the city.

Jakarta will remain the country’s economic epicenter even though it will lose its status as Indonesia’s capital if the central government presses ahead with a plan to move the capital to Nusantara in Central Kalimantan.

Ridwan said on Wednesday that he and his running mate Suswono of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) were ready and that the pair was spending the rest of their time preparing how to communicate their ideas within the allotted time slot.

“What we need to train more on now is how to get our messages received as optimally as possible in such a short time," he said, as quoted by tribunnews.com.

