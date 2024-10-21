Teguh Setyabudi to prioritize flood mitigation in Jakarta

Newly installed acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setyabudi addresses the media after being installed at the Home Ministry, replacing Heru Budi Hartono in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024. Teguh said he would prioritize flood mitigation. (kompas.com/Shela Octavia)

New acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setyabudi says he will focus on solving flood issues in the city during his four-month term.

N ewly installed acting Jakarta governor Teguh Setyabudi says he will oversee the city’s leadership until the installation of the new administration in early 2025 and focus on mitigating flooding issues in the capital city.

Home Minister Tito Karnavian installed Teguh on Friday. Teguh, who is the Home Ministry’s director general for population and civil registry, replaced Heru Budi Hartono, who is also the Presidential Secretariat head.

Teguh spelt out several priority programs during his tenure as acting governor, one of which is flood mitigation.

"We also have to prepare for the rainy season, how we anticipate it, as best as possible there will be no disruption caused by flooding, that is what we have to deal with," said Teguh on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He said that addressing flooding was a priority, given the ongoing complaints from residents. He plans to continue and complete the initiatives started by his predecessor Heru.

"What was good in the previous acting governor's era, Pak Heru, we will continue. Whatever is lacking, let's fix it," he said.

Heru's 2024 programs focused on the gradual development and revitalization of rivers, lakes, reservoirs and dams.

The Jakarta administration is also building polders and pumps in five locations to mitigate flooding, with ongoing revitalization of the stationary pumps on Jl. Tanjung Duren Raya and at BMW Park. Additionally, the city administration emphasizes planting trees throughout Jakarta to enhance water absorption.

Moreover, Teguh is ready to position Jakarta as a global city following the relocation of the national capital. He pointed out that transforming Jakarta into a global city required careful attention to human resources, as well as improvements in bureaucracy, social order and infrastructure.

"Of course, [to] become a global city, according to our understanding, the first thing that must be prepared is not only the physical aspects but also the human resources themselves," said Teguh.

He also mentioned the importance of developing trade centers to stimulate economic growth and highlighted the need for comprehensive planning in these areas.