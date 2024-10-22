Prabowo swears in second round of administration officials

dding to an already long list of ministers and deputy ministers, President Prabowo Subianto appointed scores of new officials on Tuesday, including celebrities and well-connected politicians, raising further questions about whether his accommodating approach will allow for efficient governance.
Prabowo swore in 27 heads of state agencies, special envoys and a special aide in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, after appointing over 100 ministers and deputy ministers to his Red-and-White Cabinet the day before.
The second round of appointments included figures with close connections to the President, such as Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, who was appointed deputy head of the Haj Organizing Agency, which Prabowo established the same day.
Dahnil is a member of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party and was his spokesperson for the February presidential election, which Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka won by a landslide.
Prabowo-Gibran campaigner Budiman Sudjatmiko was also appointed to lead the Poverty Alleviation Acceleration Agency, another state body established on Tuesday. Budiman was ousted from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Gerindra’s rival, late last year for supporting Prabowo’s presidential candidacy.
Some of the celebrities Prabowo named special envoys also helped him in his presidential bid, including actor-turned-businessman Raffi Ahmad and Muslim cleric Miftah Maulana Habiburrahan, known as “Gus Miftah”.
