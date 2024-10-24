TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo demands loyalty from his cabinet

At the Red and White Cabinet’s inaugural plenary meeting, the President took a carrot-and-stick approach, encouraging camaraderie and teamwork while also pointing to the door for any senior officials who weren’t fully onboard.

Yerica Lai and Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 24, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto gestures on Oct. 23, 2024 before opening the first plenary meeting of his Red and White Cabinet at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

resident Prabowo Subianto called on the newly installed members of his Red and White Cabinet to help prepare for the launch of his key programs during their first plenary meeting on Wednesday at the State Palace in Jakarta, adding a caveat that those who did not support his initiatives should withdraw.

Presiding over the meeting alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Prabowo urged all ministers and institutional officials to move quickly to ready the launch of his trademark free nutritious meal (MBG) program at schools nationwide by January 2025.

“I’m not saying it can be done in a week, two weeks or three months,” the President said in his opening remarks. “But we can calculate, manage, allocate funds and mobilize resources. We’ll achieve the targets we have set.”

He also encouraged the cabinet to have faith that the free meals program would help “revive Indonesia”, and then said that any of those in attendance who still harbored doubts about the program should depart.

“I’m betting my leadership on this. I believe that nutritious meals for children and pregnant women is strategic,” Prabowo said.

“Those who don’t support this, please leave the government that I am leading.”

Read also: PDI-P suggests Prabowo review cabinet performance after six months

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

