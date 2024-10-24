Prabowo demands loyalty from his cabinet

At the Red and White Cabinet’s inaugural plenary meeting, the President took a carrot-and-stick approach, encouraging camaraderie and teamwork while also pointing to the door for any senior officials who weren’t fully onboard.
resident Prabowo Subianto called on the newly installed members of his Red and White Cabinet to help prepare for the launch of his key programs during their first plenary meeting on Wednesday at the State Palace in Jakarta, adding a caveat that those who did not support his initiatives should withdraw.
Presiding over the meeting alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Prabowo urged all ministers and institutional officials to move quickly to ready the launch of his trademark free nutritious meal (MBG) program at schools nationwide by January 2025.
“I’m not saying it can be done in a week, two weeks or three months,” the President said in his opening remarks. “But we can calculate, manage, allocate funds and mobilize resources. We’ll achieve the targets we have set.”
He also encouraged the cabinet to have faith that the free meals program would help “revive Indonesia”, and then said that any of those in attendance who still harbored doubts about the program should depart.
“I’m betting my leadership on this. I believe that nutritious meals for children and pregnant women is strategic,” Prabowo said.
“Those who don’t support this, please leave the government that I am leading.”
