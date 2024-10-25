TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Lawmakers want three days off to vote in local elections

They made the request at their first meeting.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 25, 2024

Supreme Court Chief Justice Syarifuddin (front, seventh left) leads lawmakers-elect in taking their oaths of office for the 2024-2029 term of the House of Representatives during an inauguration ceremony on Oct. 1, 2024 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Indonesia Decides

At their first-ever meeting on Wednesday after being inaugurated less than a month before, members of the House of Representatives’ legislation body (Baleg) requested a three-day leave of absence in late November to exercise their right to vote in the nationwide regional elections.

Coming from various parts of the country, Baleg’s members would need time to travel to where they were registered as voters and “to focus” on casting their votes, said Ahmad Iman Sukri, one of Baleg’s deputy chairs.

“Many Baleg members hope that their schedules can be cleared for three days for the Nov. 27 elections,” Iman told reporters after Baleg’s first meeting, as quoted by kompas.com.

“This is so that they can focus on voting to ensure the success of the regional elections,” added Imran, a member of the National Awakening Party (PAN).

Baleg members met for the first time at the House complex in Jakarta on Wednesday with several housekeeping tasks on the agenda, including which bills to include in the prioritized National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) for their five-year tenure. The list must be ready before lawmakers go into recess on Dec. 6.

Yet with the Nov. 27 regional elections only a month away, Baleg members also found time to request the three days off, though the body assured reporters that Prolegnas discussions were ongoing.

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Jakarta Post
