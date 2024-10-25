Prabowo to instill discipline in cabinet at three-day bootcamp

President Prabowo Subianto greets residents from his vehicle as he enters the Military Academy to lead the 2024-2029 Red and White Cabinet work meeting and retreat at the Magelang Military Academy (Akmil), Central Java, on Thursday, October 24, 2024. President Prabowo will provide briefings to ministers, deputy ministers and Special Staff of the President of the Red and White Cabinet so that they can work together as a team, on October 25-27, 2024 at Akmil Magelang. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja)

P resident Prabowo Subianto and nearly all of his cabinet members arrived at a military academy located near Tidar Hill in Magelang, Central Java, on Thursday in an attempt to instill discipline in his large cabinet, amid blunders made by some of his ministers, just days after taking office.

The semi-military retreat is scheduled to officially begin on Friday, but the President’s entourage departed from Jakarta on Thursday afternoon, at around 1.30 p.m. on a Hercules military transport aircraft and an Air Force Boeing 737.

Over 100 members of the Red and White Cabinet will participate in outdoor exercises and various team-building activities designed to strengthen bonds among them, while receiving sets of training gear like jackets, pants and pairs of tactical boots upon arriving at the military academy site.

Furthermore, they are expected to sleep in tents throughout the duration of the event, which is scheduled to end on Sunday. The cabinet members will also take courses in, among other things, corruption prevention and Prabowo’s flagship policies, including the free meal program.

The President himself will lead the retreat’s brainstorming and coordination sessions to ensure that all cabinet members share his vision for the next five years.

“Team building is very important. A good team that can work together will make it easier for us to achieve the targets we set,” Prabowo said during the cabinet’s first plenary meeting on Wednesday at the State Palace in Jakarta.