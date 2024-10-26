Prabowo introduces 'Military Way' to cabinet in Magelang bootcamp

President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)

President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)

The four-day semi-military retreat held for cabinet members at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java is not designed to make the government a militaristic one, but rather to introduce the Military Way, whose core values are discipline and loyalty to the nation and people, President Prabowo Subianto says.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has kicked off a four-day retreat for members of his Red and White Cabinet, where he has adopted a semi-military bootcamp approach as his way of instilling discipline and loyalty toward the nation among his aides.

Over 100 of the newly appointed cabinet members gathered at the Military Academy, nestled among the mountains of Magelang, Central Java, around one hour’s drive from Yogyakarta, on Thursday.

The retreat, which involves unconventional team-building exercises and various outdoor activities, is designed to strengthen bonds and instill discipline among ministers and their deputies, who comprise a diverse grouping of party politicians, technical experts, former military officials and religious leaders.

In his opening speech on Friday, Prabowo stressed that his approach was not to impose a militaristic mindset, but rather to inspire discipline and loyalty among his ministers. He described the retreat initiative as embodying “the Military Way”.

“I’m not here to make you militaristic, that’s a concept,” Prabowo said.

“Many governments and corporations have adopted the Military Way. The core values are discipline and loyalty, not to me, but to the Indonesian nation and people.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: 'I took an oath to defend the nation': President Prabowo