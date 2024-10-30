TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gibran follows in Jokowi's footsteps with 'blusukan' in first week as VP

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 30, 2024

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) distributes milk to onlookers on Oct. 27, 2024, during a 'blusukan' (impromptu visit) to the Gotong Royong Market in Magelang, Central Java. The Vice President visited the market to check the prices of staple foods.

n his first week in office, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka gained public attention after making several blusukan (impromptu visits),something that his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was famous for using to connect with people and to see firsthand how his policies were being implemented.

Gibran wasted no time in hitting the streets for unannounced visits after he and President Prabowo Subianto were inaugurated at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 20. The pair won the February presidential election by a landslide on the back of Jokowi’s tacit endorsement.

The Vice President visited the construction sites of key infrastructure projects, such as the second phase of Jakarta’s MRT, a day after he took office, as well as the LRT’s new line on the following day, shortly taking the spotlight away from Prabowo.

Gibran continued his blusukan to state elementary school SDN 03 in Menteng, Central Jakarta on Oct. 22, where he checked on the test run of Prabowo’s flagship free nutritious meals program, which will reportedly start in early 2025.

The impromptu visits led analysts to believe that Gibran was trying to emulate what his father consistently did during his decade-long presidency as well as when he was mayor of Surakarta and governor of Jakarta, and which helped earn Jokowi a high approval rating.

Blusukan is Jokowi’s trademark move, and this appears to be what Gibran is trying to emulate,” political analyst Yoes Kenawas told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Through his unannounced visits, Jokowi painted himself as a down-to-earth leader with a hands-on style of governance. In one of his most famous blusukan, Jokowi descended into sewage drains in 2012 while he was still the governor of Jakarta to check the capital’s drainage system following intense flooding.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) distributes milk to onlookers on Oct. 27, 2024, during a 'blusukan' (impromptu visit) to the Gotong Royong Market in Magelang, Central Java. The Vice President visited the market to check the prices of staple foods.
Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP
North Sumatra gubernatorial candidate pairs Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Sagala (left) and Bobby Nasution-Surya (right) show their ballot numbers during a public plenary meeting of the North Sumatra General Elections Commission (KPU) in Medan, North Sumatra, on Sept. 23, 2024.
PDI-P threats to dismiss members supporting Bobby Nasution
Workers move ballot boxes that will be used for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a warehouse of the Batang General Elections Commission (KPU) in Central Java on Oct. 10, 2024.
Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Degraded degrees
Workers move ballot boxes that will be used for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a warehouse of Batang General Elections Commission (KPU) in Central Java on Oct. 10, 2024.
Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.