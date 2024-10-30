Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) distributes milk to onlookers on Oct. 27, 2024, during a 'blusukan' (impromptu visit) to the Gotong Royong Market in Magelang, Central Java. The Vice President visited the market to check the prices of staple foods. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) distributes milk to onlookers on Oct. 27, 2024, during a 'blusukan' (impromptu visit) to the Gotong Royong Market in Magelang, Central Java. The Vice President visited the market to check the prices of staple foods. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

I n his first week in office, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka gained public attention after making several blusukan (impromptu visits),something that his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was famous for using to connect with people and to see firsthand how his policies were being implemented.

Gibran wasted no time in hitting the streets for unannounced visits after he and President Prabowo Subianto were inaugurated at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 20. The pair won the February presidential election by a landslide on the back of Jokowi’s tacit endorsement.

The Vice President visited the construction sites of key infrastructure projects, such as the second phase of Jakarta’s MRT, a day after he took office, as well as the LRT’s new line on the following day, shortly taking the spotlight away from Prabowo.

Gibran continued his blusukan to state elementary school SDN 03 in Menteng, Central Jakarta on Oct. 22, where he checked on the test run of Prabowo’s flagship free nutritious meals program, which will reportedly start in early 2025.

The impromptu visits led analysts to believe that Gibran was trying to emulate what his father consistently did during his decade-long presidency as well as when he was mayor of Surakarta and governor of Jakarta, and which helped earn Jokowi a high approval rating.

“Blusukan is Jokowi’s trademark move, and this appears to be what Gibran is trying to emulate,” political analyst Yoes Kenawas told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Through his unannounced visits, Jokowi painted himself as a down-to-earth leader with a hands-on style of governance. In one of his most famous blusukan, Jokowi descended into sewage drains in 2012 while he was still the governor of Jakarta to check the capital’s drainage system following intense flooding.