Plan for Prabowo-Megawati meeting resurfaces ahead of regional polls

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the announcement of candidates for regional head at the party’s office in Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2024. The PDI-P announced 60 candidates for regional head positions, consisting of six candidates for governor and deputy governor, 38 for regent and deputy regent and 16 for mayor and deputy mayor. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has floated renewed plans for a meeting between its matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Prabowo Subianto, amid a closely watched race for the Central Java governorship less than a month before voting day.

PDI-P secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said recently that the long-touted sit-down between Megawati and Prabowo “will definitely happen [and will play a big role] in ensuring that the regional elections run smoothly”.

Hasto added that Prabowo had pledged at his inauguration on Oct. 20 to safeguard democracy and the sovereignty of the people.

“Thus, we believe that the whole state apparatus will uphold [the principle of] neutrality [in the November regional elections],” he said in a statement.

The country will hold simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, where voters across 38 provinces will, for the first time in the country’s history, vote for their governors, mayors and regents on the same day.

Neither representatives from the President nor Prabowo’s Gerindra Party responded when asked by The Jakarta Post about the meeting, but Gerindra secretary-general Ahmad Muzani earlier this month raised the possibility of the meeting occurring after Prabowo was sworn in.

