Plan for Prabowo-Megawati meeting resurfaces ahead of regional polls

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 30, 2024

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the announcement of candidates for regional head at the party's office in Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2024. The PDI-P announced 60 candidates for regional head positions, consisting of six candidates for governor and deputy governor, 38 for regent and deputy regent and 16 for mayor and deputy mayor. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)
Indonesia Decides

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has floated renewed plans for a meeting between its matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Prabowo Subianto, amid a closely watched race for the Central Java governorship less than a month before voting day.

PDI-P secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said recently that the long-touted sit-down between Megawati and Prabowo “will definitely happen [and will play a big role] in ensuring that the regional elections run smoothly”.

Hasto added that Prabowo had pledged at his inauguration on Oct. 20 to safeguard democracy and the sovereignty of the people.

“Thus, we believe that the whole state apparatus will uphold [the principle of] neutrality [in the November regional elections],” he said in a statement.

The country will hold simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, where voters across 38 provinces will, for the first time in the country’s history, vote for their governors, mayors and regents on the same day.

Neither representatives from the President nor Prabowo’s Gerindra Party responded when asked by The Jakarta Post about the meeting, but Gerindra secretary-general Ahmad Muzani earlier this month raised the possibility of the meeting occurring after Prabowo was sworn in.

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (left) wears a detainee jacket on Oct. 29, 2024, after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.50 million)in state funds in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the announcement of candidates for regional head at the party’s office in Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2024. The PDI-P announced 60 candidates for regional head positions, consisting of six candidates for governor and deputy governor, 38 for regent and deputy regent and 16 for mayor and deputy mayor.
Regional Elections

Plan for Prabowo-Megawati meeting resurfaces ahead of regional polls
Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sept. 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will be held in the city from Nov. 11 to 22.
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

