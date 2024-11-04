Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Nov. 2, 2024, during the declaration of the National Solidarity Movement (GSN) in Jakarta. The GSN is seen as Prabowo's effort to consolidate supports from his volunteer networks to help his administration. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has consolidated his volunteers into a new organization called the National Solidarity Movement (GSN), which analysts believe is the patron’s way of giving back to campaigners while also maintaining support at the grassroots level to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who remains popular after a decade of leadership.

Held on Saturday at Central Jakarta’s Indonesia Arena, the declaration event was attended by the President himself alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Some members of Prabowo’s Red and White Cabinet and political party elites were also in the audience with more than twenty thousand of Prabowo’s supporters.

All the attendants were dressed in light blue shirts, the color synonymous with Prabowo’s presidential campaign.

Prabowo was seated next to Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani, the President’s campaign manager who has since been tapped as chair of the GSN. Prabowo will serve as chair of the GSN’s steering committee alongside Gibran.

In his opening remarks, Prabowo said the formation of the GSN aimed to strengthen the network built by his campaign team during the February presidential election.

“The campaign team, which as an organization has a large network and is quite well-known, should not just disband [that easily] because our struggle is far from over. Our struggle is to move together toward the Indonesia we aspire to see,” the former Army general said.

