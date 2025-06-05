TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 5, 2025 Published on Jun. 4, 2025

Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

V

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is facing intensifying pressure as a group of retired military generals has formally petitioned the nation’s legislative bodies to begin impeachment proceedings against him, just as President Prabowo Subianto appears to be consolidating support from key figures once aligned with his political rivals.

In a letter obtained by The Jakarta Post on Wednesday, the group, known as Forum Purnawirawan Prajurit TNI (the Retired TNI Soldiers Forum), called on the leadership of the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to begin the legal process of removing Gibran from office, citing alleged constitutional violations, ethical breaches and concerns over his qualifications and performance.

“We, the Forum Purnawirawan Prajurit TNI, extend our full support to President Prabowo Subianto,” the letter states. “[However], we urge the House and MPR to immediately process the impeachment of the Vice President based on the applicable law.”

The group claims that Gibran’s path to the vice presidency was marred by an ethics scandal involving a Constitutional Court ruling that lowered the age threshold for candidates. The controversial decision, issued during the administration of Gibran’s father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was authored by then-chief justice Anwar Usman, Jokowi’s brother-in-law, who was later dismissed for a serious violation of judicial ethics.

They further questioned Gibran’s competence, arguing that his two-year tenure as mayor of Surakarta does not meet the demands of the vice presidency. The letter also resurfaced controversy over a pseudonymous online account, “fufufafa,” allegedly linked to Gibran, which was used to post derogatory and slanderous content.

“In his six months as vice president, Gibran has shown no capacity to assist the President. Instead, he has become a burden to Prabowo in carrying out the responsibilities of the state,” the letter reads. “For a country as large and complex [as Indonesia], it would be deeply naive to have a vice president who is unfit and unqualified to lead.”

Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka takes the oath during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Pressure mounts on Gibran as impeachment process continues
Anti-riot police shield up as students throw stones during a protest against a revision to the armed forces law in Surabaya on March 24.
Jakarta

Jakarta Police under fire for criminalizing student paramedics
A man holds up a banner reading “What’s the true cost of your nickel?” as part of a peaceful protest staged by Greenpeace Indonesia and Papuan youth on June 3 during the Indonesia Critical Minerals Conference & Expo 2025 at the Pullman Jakarta Central Park in Grogol, West Jakarta.
Society

Peaceful protest at minerals expo urges protection for Raja Ampat

Officials take photos of wind turbines belonging to state-owned power company PLN in Sidrap, in Sidenreng Rappang, South Sulawesi, on Oct. 26, 2021. With 30 turbine generators, this is the largest wind power plant in Indonesia.
Regulations

RI targets 34 percent renewables in energy mix by end of 2034
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds

The Jakarta Post
