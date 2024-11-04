President Prabowo meets with Jokowi in Surakarta

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (right) bow in greeting on Oct. 13, 2024 during their meeting in Surakarta, Central Java. (Courtesy: Prabowo's Media Team/Courtesy: Prabowo's Media Team)

Prabowo and Jokowi met at the latter's private residence in Surakarta on Sunday, less than a week before the President embarks on his first overseas tour to five countries, including China and the United States.

P resident Prabowo Subianto traveled on Sunday to Surakarta, Central Java, to hold an informal meeting with his predecessor Joko "Jokowi' Widodo.

The President arrived on Sunday evening at Jokowi's private residence in Banjarsari subdistrict, where he spent 30 minutes before the pair headed out to Omah Semar, a popular local eatery serving Javanese foods and snacks.

"Where [is it]? I don't know, I am not familiar with the neighborhood here," Prabowo told reporters when asked about the location of the restaurant.

Sunday’s meeting was the first between Prabowo and Jokowi since the transfer of power on Oct. 20, and came less than a week before the President kicks off his first overseas tour on Nov. 8 to China, the United States, Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son, is in charge of domestic affairs during Prabowo's trip.