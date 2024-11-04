TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

President Prabowo meets with Jokowi in Surakarta

Prabowo and Jokowi met at the latter's private residence in Surakarta on Sunday, less than a week before the President embarks on his first overseas tour to five countries, including China and the United States.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 4, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo meets with Jokowi in Surakarta President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (right) bow in greeting on Oct. 13, 2024 during their meeting in Surakarta, Central Java. (Courtesy: Prabowo's Media Team/Courtesy: Prabowo's Media Team)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto traveled on Sunday to Surakarta, Central Java, to hold an informal meeting with his predecessor Joko "Jokowi' Widodo.

The President arrived on Sunday evening at Jokowi's private residence in Banjarsari subdistrict, where he spent 30 minutes before the pair headed out to Omah Semar, a popular local eatery serving Javanese foods and snacks.

"Where [is it]? I don't know, I am not familiar with the neighborhood here," Prabowo told reporters when asked about the location of the restaurant.

Sunday’s meeting was the first between Prabowo and Jokowi since the transfer of power on Oct. 20, and came less than a week before the President kicks off his first overseas tour on Nov. 8 to China, the United States, Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son, is in charge of domestic affairs during Prabowo's trip.

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

Related Articles

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

Govt mulls cash transfer to replace existing energy subsidy scheme

Pivotal economic challenges for the Prabowo administration

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension

Related Article

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

Govt mulls cash transfer to replace existing energy subsidy scheme

Pivotal economic challenges for the Prabowo administration

Jokowi can campaign for regional head candidates, Bawaslu says

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension

Popular

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants

Police investigate alleged raid against budget ‘Nasi Padang’ restaurants
Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

KPK rules Kaesang’s jet trip 'not illegal', prompts backlash

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong wears a detainee jacket on Tuesday after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case . He has been accused of embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in state funds in connection to sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016. Lembong campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhahimin Iskandar ticket in February’s presidential election.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO
Authorities set up barricades blocking traffic onto Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat (left) in the direction of the Presidential Palace ahead of the 411 reunion rally in Central Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2024. Rally participants demanded the arrests of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and the person behind the viral “Fufufafa” social media account.
Jakarta

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally
Leaders of the United Nations COP16 biodiversity conference (from left), executive secretary David Cooper, president Susana Muhamad, Colombia’s environment and sustainable development minister, and secretary Astrid Schomaker attend the closing plenary session on Nov. 2, 2024, in Cali, Colombia.
Society

Indonesia backs COP16 decision on indigenous body, meaning more work at home

Highlight
Smoke billows from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Klatanlo village, in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 4, 2024, after it erupted overnight.
Archipelago

Death toll from Mount Lewotobi volcano eruption rises to 10
Foreign Minister Sugiono (rear, second left) poses for a group photo with (front, from left to right) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants in the outreach/BRICS Plus format meeting during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 24, 2024.
Editorial

Beyond BRICS rhetoric
A worker folds a ballot for the Bali gubernatorial election at the Tabanan Elections Commission (KPU) logistics warehouse in Bali on Oct. 30, 2024. The election, which voting day slated for Nov. 27, will see two candidate pairs competing: Made Muliawan Arya-Putu Agus Suradnyana and Wayan Koster-I Nyoman Giri Prasta.
Politics

Bali election: Another test for PDI-P’s regional strength

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Jakarta

Police deploy 1,994 personnel to monitor 411 reunion rally
Society

Indonesia backs COP16 decision on indigenous body, meaning more work at home
Politics

Prabowo visits Jokowi in Surakarta
Companies

Pindad begins Maung vehicle production for high-level officials
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia complains to Vietnam over South China Sea reef expansion
Entertainment

Producer Quincy Jones, who worked with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, dies aged 91
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.