New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion

s the new government of President Prabowo Subianto took its first strides, both the president and members of his administration opened new Instagram accounts in a perceived attempt to showcase the government’s work to the public.
The recently inaugurated president, who already had an Instagram account with the handle @prabowo, now has another account under the handle @presidenrepublikindonesia managed by the newly established Presidential Communications Office, which also has its own account @pco.ri.
The presidential account has amassed over 1.7 million followers as of Tuesday and acquired the blue Instagram verification badge.
Presidential Communications Office head Hasan Nasbi said the account will display Prabowo’s presidential activities, separating the presidential institution from the personal figure filling the position.
“Whoever becomes president later will also use this [presidential] account,” Hasan said to Kompas last week, likening it to the POTUS (President of the United States) Instagram page.
Another new account, @republikindonesia, similarly verified and managed by the Presidential Communications Office, also popped up, seemingly representing the country. Hasan explained that they also intended to use this account, without explaining further.
