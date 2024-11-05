TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion The new official instagram account of the Indonesian President is seen on Nov. 5, 2024, in Jakarta. (Instagram/@presidenrepublikindonesia)

A

s the new government of President Prabowo Subianto took its first strides, both the president and members of his administration opened new Instagram accounts in a perceived attempt to showcase the government’s work to the public.

The recently inaugurated president, who already had an Instagram account with the handle @prabowo, now has another account under the handle @presidenrepublikindonesia managed by the newly established Presidential Communications Office, which also has its own account @pco.ri.

The presidential account has amassed over 1.7 million followers as of Tuesday and acquired the blue Instagram verification badge.

Presidential Communications Office head Hasan Nasbi said the account will display Prabowo’s presidential activities, separating the presidential institution from the personal figure filling the position.

“Whoever becomes president later will also use this [presidential] account,” Hasan said to Kompas last week, likening it to the POTUS (President of the United States) Instagram page.

Read also: Yearning for ‘clarity’ as Prabowo makes first speech

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Another new account, @republikindonesia, similarly verified and managed by the Presidential Communications Office, also popped up, seemingly representing the country. Hasan explained that they also intended to use this account, without explaining further.

Popular

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali
Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Related Articles

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads

New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities

Kamala Harris leads Trump by 5 points in new poll

Trust in Constitutional Court rises ahead of ruling on election disputes: LSI survey

Related Article

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads

New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion

Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities

Kamala Harris leads Trump by 5 points in new poll

Trust in Constitutional Court rises ahead of ruling on election disputes: LSI survey

Popular

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali
Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during an event in which they vowed to ensure peaceful campaigning in the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta on Sept. 24.
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right) leads a coordination meeting to control inflation at the Home Ministry in Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2024.
Archipelago

Home Minister urges local leaders to help control inflation ahead of regional elections
President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives a speech during a gala dinner on Oct. 25, 2024, as part of a four-day ministerial retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Prabowo is to meet regional leaders on Nov. 7, 2024, to provide direction on government policies and priorities.
Politics

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads

Highlight
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators name him a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of former lawmaker son Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a murder case of his girlfriend as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court.
Editorial

Justice for some
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto posed for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% as consumer spending loses steam
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Archipelago

Home Minister urges local leaders to help control inflation ahead of regional elections
Politics

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads
Politics

New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion
Regulations

Ministry cancels Soekarno-Hatta terminal 4 project
Asia & Pacific

Seven ambassadors to strengthen bilateral ties with Indonesia in various fields
Asia & Pacific

NATO-type Southeast Asian security group not feasible, Philippines says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.