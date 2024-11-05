TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
President Prabowo meets Jokowi as best buddy: Spokesman

Hasan Nasbi, chief of President Prabowo's Communication Office, said in a video statement issued on Monday that the meeting was an informal one as indicated by the fact that the President was not driven in a presidential car.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

President Prabowo meets Jokowi as best buddy: Spokesman Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photograph on Nov. 3, 2024, in Surakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)

A

presidential spokesman described on Monday the gathering between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as a meeting between best friends and said that the two did not discuss politics.

Hasan Nasbi, chief of President Prabowo's Communication Office, said in a video statement issued on Monday that the meeting was an informal one as indicated by the fact that the President was not driven in a presidential car.

"Pak Prabowo was on his way back to Jakarta from Merauke, South Papua. He made a stopover in Bali and then Solo. The meeting in Solo was a meeting between two best friends," Hasan said, referring to Surakarta's by its old name.

Hasan said that in the meeting, Prabowo and Jokowi did not discuss weighty political subjects. "There's no special agenda, no heavy agenda from this meeting of friends," Hasan said.

The President arrived on Sunday evening at Jokowi's private residence in Banjarsari subdistrict, where he spent 30 minutes before the pair headed out to Omah Semar, a popular local eatery serving Javanese foods and snacks.

 Sunday’s meeting was the first between Prabowo and Jokowi since the transfer of power on Oct. 20, and came less than a week before the President kicks off his first overseas tour on Nov. 8 to China, the United States, Peru, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

A ferry arrives on July 15, 2022 at Harbour Front in Singapore after departing Indonesia from Batam Island, Riau Islands province.
Archipelago

Batam has yet to see rise in visits by Singaporean PR holders

Local officials put up a public service announcement banner discouraging people from taking part in online gambling outside a government building in Bogor, West Java, on June 30, 2024.
Politics

Government keen to break online gambling habit
Several children offer umbrella renting services, locally known as ojek payung, to passengers of MRT Jakarta at Bundaran Hotel Indonesia station in Central Jakarta on March 12, 2020.
Society

Indonesia predicted to have a normal wet season in 2025

Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators name him a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of former lawmaker son Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a murder case of his girlfriend as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court.
Editorial

Justice for some
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto posed for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.