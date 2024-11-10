Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship

Two strongly backed candidates are competing for Banten governorship on Nov. 27, with one contender coming from a family that has been influential for decades in Java’s westernmost province and the other having the support of a big coalition that holds a majority in the local legislature.
Former South Tangerang mayor Airin Rachmi Diany, a Golkar Party politician who is part of the political dynasty in Banten, is seeking the governorship with running mate Ade Sumardi of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).
They are competing against Andra Soni of Gerindra Party and running mate Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), who are running on the ticket of eight parties from the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), including Gerindra and the PKS.
The governorship in Banten is seen as a strategic post because of the province’s proximity to Jakarta. Banten is also home to national transportation infrastructure as well as several of Jakarta’s more affluent satellite cities.
With 8.9 million people on the voter roll, Banten has the fifth largest number of registered voters nationally.
Strong backers
Airin is the sister-in-law of former Banten governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah, also from Golkar, whose rise to power has been built on what is considered the country’s strongest political dynasty. Atut was removed from office during her second term in 2015 following her conviction in two corruption cases.
