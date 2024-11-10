TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, November 10, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Airin Rachmi Diany and Ade Sumardi and Andra Soni and Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah pose with their ballot numbers on Sept. 23, 2024, at an event at the Banten General Elections Commission (KPU) in Serang, Banten. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)
Indonesia Decides

Two strongly backed candidates are competing for Banten governorship on Nov. 27, with one contender coming from a family that has been influential for decades in Java’s westernmost province and the other having the support of a big coalition that holds a majority in the local legislature.

Former South Tangerang mayor Airin Rachmi Diany, a Golkar Party politician who is part of the political dynasty in Banten, is seeking the governorship with running mate Ade Sumardi of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

They are competing against Andra Soni of Gerindra Party and running mate Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), who are running on the ticket of eight parties from the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), including Gerindra and the PKS.

The governorship in Banten is seen as a strategic post because of the province’s proximity to Jakarta. Banten is also home to national transportation infrastructure as well as several of Jakarta’s more affluent satellite cities.

With 8.9 million people on the voter roll, Banten has the fifth largest number of registered voters nationally.

Strong backers

Airin is the sister-in-law of former Banten governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah, also from Golkar, whose rise to power has been built on what is considered the country’s strongest political dynasty. Atut was removed from office during her second term in 2015 following her conviction in two corruption cases.

Popular

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

Related Articles

New villages minister admits using minister invitation for family event

Former president Jokowi asked to campaign for local election candidates

Jakarta governor candidates battle for Betawi support

Erasing the legacy of New Order atrocities for political reconciliation

Dynasties, lack of opposition paint bleak House picture

Related Article

New villages minister admits using minister invitation for family event

Former president Jokowi asked to campaign for local election candidates

Jakarta governor candidates battle for Betawi support

Erasing the legacy of New Order atrocities for political reconciliation

Dynasties, lack of opposition paint bleak House picture

Popular

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

More in Indonesia

 View more
Workers move ballot boxes that will be used for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a warehouse of the Batang General Elections Commission (KPU) in Central Java on Oct. 10, 2024.
Regional Elections

Megawati to visit Surakarta amid heated Central Java race
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Airin Rachmi Diany and Ade Sumardi and Andra Soni and Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah pose with their ballot numbers on Sept. 23, 2024, at an event at the Banten General Elections Commission (KPU) in Serang, Banten.
Regional Elections

Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship
A doctor examines a patient on March 27, 2024, during a free public health screening in Dangin Puri Kauh village, Denpasar, Bali.
Society

IDI lauds government’s new, free health screening plan

Highlight
Tourists walk to the pick-up point in Sanur beach, Denpasar after their return fromNusa Penida Island in Bali on Monday. The Bali Tourism Agency has said a reportpublished on Feb. 8 by the UK-based Daily Mailthat said Bali had turned into a ghost town following a ban on tourists from China amid coronavirus fear was not true.
Economy

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Apple CEO Tim Cook reacts as he leaves the Apple Developers Academy during his visit to Indonesia in Tangerang, Banten, on April 17, 2024.
Editorial

Invest or go home!
Students take the Computer-Based National Examination (UNBK) at the 8th Vocational High School (SMK) Makassar, South Sulawesi, Monday (3/16/2020). A total of 40,056 vocational students spread across 418 schools in South Sulawesi took part in the UNBK which was held on March 16-19, 2020.
Society

Proposal to revive the national exam draws mixed reactions

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US
Regional Elections

Megawati to visit Surakarta amid heated Central Java race
Economy

RI businesses fear deluge of Chinese goods after Trump takes office
Regional Elections

Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship
Companies

Santika Indonesia partners with Janto Group to open new hotel in Jakarta
Society

IDI lauds government’s new, free health screening plan
Economy

China, Indonesia enhance ties with key deals on lithium, green energy, tourism
Regulations

BOJ hopes to keep 2 percent inflation target while monitoring climate shock risks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.