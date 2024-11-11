TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub

Ridwan also promised to tackle problems of transportation and clean water for residents of the regency.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 11, 2024

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (front, second left) helps his wife, Atalia Praratya, disembark from a boat during a trip to Thousand Islands regency on Nov. 10, 2024. Ridwan promised to elevate the regency into a world-class tourism hub.

J

akarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil visited Thousand Islands regency on Sunday and promised to elevate tourism there by transforming the islands into an international destination.

"So later, there will be several islands that we will build to be as good as Singapore," Ridwan said while campaigning on Untung Jawa Island, as quoted by tempo.co.

Accompanied by his wife, Atalia Praratya, Ridwan also visited the regency’s three other major islands of Kelapa, Panggang and Pramuka.

The former West Java governor acknowledged the region's tourism potential and said he had had a meeting with international investors interested in large-scale investments there.

He recommended granting Thousand Islands the status of special economic zone to facilitate such projects and improve the licensing and taxation processes.

Ridwan told the audience that if tourism flourished, more job opportunities would become available and unemployment would decline.

Ridwan, who is also a former mayor of Bandung, promised to offer English language training to residents.

"God willing, there will be no more unemployment in Thousand Islands if tourism is upgraded to an international level. If residents need to learn English, we will provide training in collaboration with the private sector," said Ridwan, as quoted by idntimes.com.

In addition to tourism, Ridwan pledged to create 1 million jobs and improve educational opportunities, with plans to establish digital schools from at the vocational and high school levels. He also mentioned a three- to six-month training program to equip local young people with skills to enter the job market.

He also addressed several community concerns, particularly transportation challenges in the Thousand Islands. Residents said they found it difficult to transport goods to and from the islands.

“The Transportation Agency will handle the solutions. Transjakarta will take care of this,” Ridwan said.

“Transjakarta will have not only a fleet of buses on the road but also fleet of boats in the sea.”

Another pressing issue was access to clean water.

Ridwan suggested introducing affordable desalination technology to convert salt water into fresh water, as desalination technology had become more affordable.

He also said he would calculate the amount of fresh water each island required so that the solution could meet residents’ needs.

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Snow forecast next week on Mount Fuji, at last

PDI-P threatens to dismiss members supporting Bobby Nasution

Airlangga takes charge of investment, energy, tourism

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Snow forecast next week on Mount Fuji, at last

PDI-P threatens to dismiss members supporting Bobby Nasution

Airlangga takes charge of investment, energy, tourism

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate

Overtourism or balanced development? Bali airport plan sparks debate
Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

A citizen files a complaint at the Vice President's Office in Central Jakarta on Nov. 11, 2024. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has launched the Lapor Mas Wapres (report to the vice president) program for the public, which will be accessible from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Politics

Gibran sets up complaint desk at Vice Presidential Office
Celebration: British historian Peter Carey (left) speaks at the Urip iku Urub (Life is Light) book launch in Malang, East Java, in November. He was accompanied by editor FX Domini BB Hera (center) and historian Kuncoro Hadi. The book was presented as a birthday gift for Carey, who turned 70 in April.
Archipelago

UGM investigates alleged plagiarism involving history lecturers
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil (front, second left) helps his wife, Atalia Praratya, disembark from a boat during a trip to Thousand Islands regency on Nov. 10, 2024. Ridwan promised to elevate the regency into a world-class tourism hub.
Jakarta

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia says it has no overlapping South China Sea claims with China
Online war: A person watches an online gambling advertisement on their tablet on June 19, 2024. The Communication and Information Ministry has blocked 2.1 million websites as part of the fight against online gambling.
Editorial

Up the stake against gambling
A worker carries a sack filled with agricultural products at Luwuk Port in Banggai regency, Central Sulawesi, on Tuesday, 29 October 2024. Over 250 dock workers, part of the Loading and Unloading Labor Cooperative (TKBM), aid in the transportation of goods and passengers to and from the Banggai Bersaudara region, which includes Banggai,Banggai Islands and Banggai Laut.
Economy

RI businesses fear deluge of Chinese goods after Trump takes office

Americas

Prabowo touches down in US with opportunities, challenges ahead

Companies

Boycott continues to hit bottom lines of firms with perceived Israel ties
Middle East and Africa

In Riyadh, Indonesia renews support for Palestine
Politics

Gibran sets up complaint desk at Vice Presidential Office
Archipelago

UGM investigates alleged plagiarism involving history lecturers
Regulations

Hotels lament cancellations amid budget cuts for govt events
Jakarta

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub
Archipelago

IKN flying taxi to operate commercially in 2029
