Newly appointed Kompolnas members to improve public complaint system

Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Modernization of Kompolnas' organization will enhance its role as the National Police external oversight body by strengthening complaint management and ensuring a quick response to public concerns

T he newly appointed National Police Commission (Kompolnas) aims to improve its public complaint system to be more responsive, addressing a high volume of reports about police performance.

Speaking to the press after Kompolnas’ first meeting on Monday, Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan, who chairs the commission, said the modernization of Kompolnas' organization would enhance its role as the National Police’s external oversight body.

This includes strengthening complaint management and ensuring a quick response to public concerns.

"The complaints received by Kompolnas are currently overloaded, so we need to strengthen the complaint management," Budi said as quoted by Antara.

"We will respond to all complaints quickly. So, we need to improve the management of complaints," Budi said.

Kompolnas also plans to focus on issues like corruption, cybercrime and drugs, in line with President Prabowo Subianto's directives.

Kompolnas consists of nine commissioners, including representatives from the government, police experts and civilians.