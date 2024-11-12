TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Newly appointed Kompolnas members to improve public complaint system

Modernization of Kompolnas' organization will enhance its role as the National Police external oversight body by strengthening complaint management and ensuring a quick response to public concerns

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 12, 2024

Newly appointed Kompolnas members to improve public complaint system Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T

he newly appointed National Police Commission (Kompolnas) aims to improve its public complaint system to be more responsive, addressing a high volume of reports about police performance.

Speaking to the press after Kompolnas’ first meeting on Monday, Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan, who chairs the commission, said the modernization of Kompolnas' organization would enhance its role as the National Police’s external oversight body.

This includes strengthening complaint management and ensuring a quick response to public concerns.

"The complaints received by Kompolnas are currently overloaded, so we need to strengthen the complaint management," Budi said as quoted by Antara.

"We will respond to all complaints quickly. So, we need to improve the management of complaints," Budi said.

Kompolnas also plans to focus on issues like corruption, cybercrime and drugs, in line with President Prabowo Subianto's directives.

Kompolnas consists of nine commissioners, including representatives from the government, police experts and civilians.

Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Newly appointed Kompolnas members to improve public complaint system
The Boeing 737-800 Indonesian Presidential Aircraft-1 carrying former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his wife Iriana parks on Oct. 11, 2024, at the Nusantara Airport in East Kalimantan.
Archipelago

IKN airport officially turns commercial
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong wears a detainee jacket on Oct. 29, 2024, after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case. Thomas wrote a handwritten letter from prison that was shared on his social media account on Nov. 9, 2024.
Politics

Thomas Lembong sends a handwritten letter from prison

A China Coast Guard vessel (back right) sails on March 5, 2024, near the Philippine military chartered Unaizah May 4 (left) during its supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines said on March 5 that China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them, leaving four crew injured.
Asia and Pacific

Philippines says China is pushing it to cede claims in South China Sea
President Prabowo Subianto addresses high profile business leaders during the Indonesia-China Business Forum 2024 at Hotel The Peninsula, Beijing, China on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Editorial

First impressions matter
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia claims ‘no change’ to South China Sea stance

