Jakarta Post
Anies welcomes Pramono-Rano to his private residence

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 15, 2024

A screenshot from Anies Baswedan's Instagram account taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the former Jakarta governor (left) welcoming Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno to his residence in South Jakarta. (Instagram/Anies Baswedan)
Indonesia Decides

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)-backed Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, together with his running mate Rano Karno, visited the residence of the city’s former governor Anies Baswedan in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, on Friday.

Anies, through his Instagram account @aniesbaswedan, said they discussed the future of Jakarta accompanied by a breakfast prepared by his wife Feri Haryati.

“As I welcomed the rising sun this morning, I chatted about the city of Jakarta and its future with Mas @pramonoanungw and Bang @si.rano at home. Accompanied by lontong sayur [rice cakes in coconut milk soup with vegetables] and coffee prepared by @fery.farhati, which made the conversation even warmer and more enjoyable,” Anies wrote in the caption.

Pictures of the meeting showed the trio sharing laughter. Anies, on one occasion, draped a Betawi traditional scarf around Rano’s neck, and in another escorted Pramono to his car.

The pair’s spokesperson, Iwan Tarigan, claimed the visit demonstrated Anies' implicit support for the PDI-P candidates. Experts have previously said that support from the popular ex-Jakarta governor will remain significant in boosting the electability of those eyeing the city’s top office.

Pramono, following the meeting, expressed gratitude for Anies’ hospitality.

"Thank you very much for the delicious breakfast, as well as the quality conversation about Jakarta this morning,” Pramono said separately in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), which is backing Pramono-Rano’s rival, the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono pair, expressed no concerns regarding the meeting.

"We [will] focus on winning at the polling stations. Everyone is free to choose and support anyone," said PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He underlined that the largest party in the City Council would make the utmost effort for the victory of the Ridwan-Suswono pair, believing in the PKS’ chances of winning the votes of Anies’ supporters.

"[I’m] still confident [that Anies’ supporters will support Ridwan-Suswono]," he said.

Workers from the Jakarta Sanitation Agency remove garbage from the Ciliwung River near the Manggarai sluice gate in South Jakarta on Tuesday. The waste was carried down the river by heavy rains in Greater Jakarta on Monday.
Jakarta

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates lack concrete waste strategies, says Walhi
A screenshot from Anies Baswedan's Instagram account taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the former Jakarta governor (left) welcoming Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno to his residence in South Jakarta.
Regional Elections

Anies welcomes Pramono-Rano to his private residence
President-elect Prabowo Subianto (second right) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) talk to presidential candidate Anies Baswedan (left) and vice presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar (second left) during the plenary meeting of General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election result in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Politics

Anies praises Prabowo's international diplomacy

In this file combination of pictures created on June 8, 2021 shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) during a welcome ceremony for Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev in Beijing on July 3, 2019; and US President Joe Biden speaking at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2021.
Asia and Pacific

Xi, Biden attend APEC summit, prepare to meet
A number of vehicles involved in consecutive collisions at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road were evacuated at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office, Purwakarta Regency, West Java, on Monday, November 11, 2024. Police officers recorded as many as 17 vehicles involved in consecutive accidents at KM 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road which caused one person to die, four serious injuries and 23 people were slightly injured.
Editorial

Toward safer roads
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, 2024
Economy

RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit

Jakarta

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates lack concrete waste strategies, says Walhi
Tech

Nvidia CEO eyes working with Indonesian firms to develop AI
Regional Elections

Anies welcomes Pramono-Rano to his private residence
Markets

Ticket price drop expected before year-end holidays: Deputy Minister
Economy

RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit
Economy

Govt to pursue taxes from ‘shadow economy’, Sri Mulyani says
Asia & Pacific

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Papua
Politics

Anies praises Prabowo's international diplomacy
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.