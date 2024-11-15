Anies welcomes Pramono-Rano to his private residence

A screenshot from Anies Baswedan's Instagram account taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the former Jakarta governor (left) welcoming Jakarta gubernatorial candidate pair Pramono Anung-Rano Karno to his residence in South Jakarta. (Instagram/Anies Baswedan)

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P)-backed Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, together with his running mate Rano Karno, visited the residence of the city’s former governor Anies Baswedan in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, on Friday.

Anies, through his Instagram account @aniesbaswedan, said they discussed the future of Jakarta accompanied by a breakfast prepared by his wife Feri Haryati.

“As I welcomed the rising sun this morning, I chatted about the city of Jakarta and its future with Mas @pramonoanungw and Bang @si.rano at home. Accompanied by lontong sayur [rice cakes in coconut milk soup with vegetables] and coffee prepared by @fery.farhati, which made the conversation even warmer and more enjoyable,” Anies wrote in the caption.

Pictures of the meeting showed the trio sharing laughter. Anies, on one occasion, draped a Betawi traditional scarf around Rano’s neck, and in another escorted Pramono to his car.

The pair’s spokesperson, Iwan Tarigan, claimed the visit demonstrated Anies' implicit support for the PDI-P candidates. Experts have previously said that support from the popular ex-Jakarta governor will remain significant in boosting the electability of those eyeing the city’s top office.

Pramono, following the meeting, expressed gratitude for Anies’ hospitality.

"Thank you very much for the delicious breakfast, as well as the quality conversation about Jakarta this morning,” Pramono said separately in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), which is backing Pramono-Rano’s rival, the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono pair, expressed no concerns regarding the meeting.

"We [will] focus on winning at the polling stations. Everyone is free to choose and support anyone," said PKS politician Mardani Ali Sera, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He underlined that the largest party in the City Council would make the utmost effort for the victory of the Ridwan-Suswono pair, believing in the PKS’ chances of winning the votes of Anies’ supporters.

"[I’m] still confident [that Anies’ supporters will support Ridwan-Suswono]," he said.