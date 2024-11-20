BNN joins manhunt operation for seven Salemba prison escapees

A member of House of Representatives Commission 13 inspects on Nov. 14, 2024, a jail cell in Jakarta’s Salemba Penitentiary following the escape of seven inmates. Lawmakers found not all CCTVs in the overcrowded facility were functional. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

A member of House of Representatives Commission 13 inspects on Nov. 14, 2024, a jail cell in Jakarta’s Salemba Penitentiary following the escape of seven inmates. Lawmakers found not all CCTVs in the overcrowded facility were functional. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Prison authorities are ramping up security in the Salemba prison following the jailbreak and investigating whether other inmates helped the seven prisoners to flee detention.

T he Correctional Facilities Directorate General and the National Police are now working with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) in the search for seven inmates who escaped from Salemba Penitentiary in Jakarta last week.

Correctional Facilities Directorate General spokesperson Marselina Budiningsih said authorities had decided to join hands with the BNN in the manhunt as the drug-busting agency had handled the cases of two of the jailbreakers.

The seven escapees are either drug convicts or detainees awaiting trial. It remains unclear, however, if they were all convicted in similar cases or if they simply shared prison cells.

Marselina added that authorities were ramping up security in the Salemba prison following the jailbreak and investigating whether other inmates helped the seven prisoners to flee detention.

"We're mapping inmates who were involved in similar cases [as the escapees] and putting them in separate jail cells," she said on Tuesday as quoted by Kompas.com.

Read also: Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Previously, Jakarta correctional facilities division head Tony Nainggolan said that early investigations pointed to the possibility that the inmates had managed to escape by taking advantage of a change in shifts between prison guards.