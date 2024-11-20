BNN joins manhunt operation for seven Salemba prison escapees

Prison authorities are ramping up security in the Salemba prison following the jailbreak and investigating whether other inmates helped the seven prisoners to flee detention.
he Correctional Facilities Directorate General and the National Police are now working with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) in the search for seven inmates who escaped from Salemba Penitentiary in Jakarta last week.
Correctional Facilities Directorate General spokesperson Marselina Budiningsih said authorities had decided to join hands with the BNN in the manhunt as the drug-busting agency had handled the cases of two of the jailbreakers.
The seven escapees are either drug convicts or detainees awaiting trial. It remains unclear, however, if they were all convicted in similar cases or if they simply shared prison cells.
Marselina added that authorities were ramping up security in the Salemba prison following the jailbreak and investigating whether other inmates helped the seven prisoners to flee detention.
"We're mapping inmates who were involved in similar cases [as the escapees] and putting them in separate jail cells," she said on Tuesday as quoted by Kompas.com.
Previously, Jakarta correctional facilities division head Tony Nainggolan said that early investigations pointed to the possibility that the inmates had managed to escape by taking advantage of a change in shifts between prison guards.
