Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees

A manhunt is underway for seven inmates who escaped from the Salemba Penitentiary in Jakarta in the early hours on Tuesday after breaking through the bars of their cells.

The seven jailbreakers are either drug convicts or detainees awaiting trial. It remains unclear, however, if they were all convicted in the same case or if they simply shared prison cells.

“Following their escape, the Salemba Penitentiary, along with the Correctional Facilities Directorate General [under the Immigration and Correctional Services Ministry] and the police immediately began a manhunt,” warden Agung Nurbani said in a press statement on Tuesday.

He added that his office had begun investigating the incident, taking statements from prison guards and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the public living in the prison’s vicinity.

Separately, Jakarta correctional facilities division head Tony Nainggolan said that early investigations pointed to the possibility that the inmates had managed to escape by taking advantage of a change in shifts between prison guards.

“[Their escape] was discovered a few minutes past 7.50 a.m. That was when the handover between the night guard and the guard team that would be on duty that morning was carried out,” Tony said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Prison guards were alerted to their escape when they conducted a regular inspection of all prison cells that morning, only to find out one of the cells was locked from the inside.