TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees

A manhunt is underway for seven inmates who escaped from Salemba Penitentiary in Jakarta in the early hours on Tuesday after breaking through the bars in their cells.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 13, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees An illustration of a prison inmate. (Shutterstock/Skyward Kick Productions)

A

manhunt is underway for seven inmates who escaped from the Salemba Penitentiary in Jakarta in the early hours on Tuesday after breaking through the bars of their cells.

The seven jailbreakers are either drug convicts or detainees awaiting trial. It remains unclear, however, if they were all convicted in the same case or if they simply shared prison cells.

“Following their escape, the Salemba Penitentiary, along with the Correctional Facilities Directorate General [under the Immigration and Correctional Services Ministry] and the police immediately began a manhunt,” warden Agung Nurbani said in a press statement on Tuesday.

He added that his office had begun investigating the incident, taking statements from prison guards and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of the public living in the prison’s vicinity.

Separately, Jakarta correctional facilities division head Tony Nainggolan said that early investigations pointed to the possibility that the inmates had managed to escape by taking advantage of a change in shifts between prison guards.

“[Their escape] was discovered a few minutes past 7.50 a.m. That was when the handover between the night guard and the guard team that would be on duty that morning was carried out,” Tony said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prison guards were alerted to their escape when they conducted a regular inspection of all prison cells that morning, only to find out one of the cells was locked from the inside.

Popular

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Related Articles

Smart Cities: For Whom?

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub

Santika Indonesia partners with Janto Group to open new hotel in Jakarta

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Decades on death row: Calls made for commutation of death sentences

Related Article

Smart Cities: For Whom?

Ridwan Kamil vows to transform Thousand Islands into global tourist hub

Santika Indonesia partners with Janto Group to open new hotel in Jakarta

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Decades on death row: Calls made for commutation of death sentences

Popular

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

More in Indonesia

 View more
A receptionist talks to a visitor on Oct. 21, 2024, at the lobby of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has asserted his commitment to fighting corruption through system overhaul, digitalization and assertive law enforcement.
Politics

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor
Passengers look at an electronic board displaying canceled flights at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on Nov. 13, 2024, after the nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano catapulted an ash tower kilometers into the sky.
Archipelago

Domestic, international flights canceled over Lewotobi ash cloud
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who was appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement on Nov. 12, 2024, during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Society

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29

Highlight
Passengers whose flights were cancelled wait at the Ngurah Rai International Airport after the nearby Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky, in Tuban near Denpasar, Bali on November 13, 2024.
Archipelago

Flights cancelled to and from Bali due to volcanic ash
A health worker performs a medical check on a child to determine if they are fit to receive a vaccine on April 24, 2024. The Health Ministry is running a nationwide, weeklong vaccination drive ending on Sunday in observance of World Immunization Week.
Editorial

Better prevention
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership.
Americas

United States is a ‘great friend’, Prabowo tells Biden

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK slammed for losing pretrial against South Kalimantan governor
Archipelago

Domestic, international flights canceled over Lewotobi ash cloud
Regulations

House drafts bill to put Finance Ministry in charge of SOE dividends
Society

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29
Americas

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive
Americas

Prabowo holds meeting with CIA chief in Washington

Jakarta

Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees
Tech

Govt wants R&D facility, supply chain role in return for iPhone 16 sales permit
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Manhunt underway for seven Salemba prison escapees

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.