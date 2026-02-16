TheJakartaPost

Riza Chalid’s son faces 18 years in Pertamina graft case

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, allegedly enriched himself and other parties as beneficial owner of a fuel terminal company, from a terminal lease contract with Pertamina that violated the state energy company’s standards.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 16, 2026

Graft defendant Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid and beneficial owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak, sits in the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2026 ahead of his sentence demand hearing. Prosecutors demanded Kerry be sentenced to 18 years in prison for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to crude oil procurement at state energy company Pertamina. Graft defendant Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid and beneficial owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak, sits in the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2026 ahead of his sentence demand hearing. Prosecutors demanded Kerry be sentenced to 18 years in prison for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to crude oil procurement at state energy company Pertamina. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

rosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have demanded an 18-year prison sentence for Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, son of “gasoline godfather” Riza Chalid, for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to crude oil procurement at state energy company Pertamina.

Aside from the prison sentence, prosecutors also asked the panel of judges in a hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Friday to punish Kerry with a Rp 1 billion (US$59,442) fine, along with Rp 13.4 trillion in restitution, or a further 10 years in prison in default.

Prosecutors allege Kerry enriched himself and other parties through his involvement in several Pertamina procurement projects between 2018 and 2023 that violated laws and the state-owned firm’s operational standards.

Kerry was the beneficial owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak (OTM) based in Banten. The company secured a terminal lease contract from Pertamina, allegedly by leveraging the influence of Kerry’s father.

AGO prosecutors said the procurement was unnecessary and failed to meet standard requirements.

The businessman is also accused of colluding with executives of PT Jenggala Maritim Nusantara (JMN) and Pertamina subholdings to arrange the leasing of three vessels owned by JMN, despite the company lacking a business license for oil and gas transportation.

“There was coordinated cooperation and a meeting of minds initiated by Kerry, who acted together with [other defendants] in roles that resulted in corruption that caused state losses,” a prosecutor stated during the sentence demand in a livestream broadcast of Friday’s hearing.

