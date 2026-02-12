Indonesia slips in corruption index in Prabowo’s first year

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash and gold bars on Feb. 5, 2026, seized during the arrest of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general officials at a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta. The KPK named six suspects in a bribery case pertaining to import duties involving several officials from the customs and excise office. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

Indonesia seemingly followed a global pattern of more restrictions on freedom of expression through political interference against civil society that contributed to a three-point drop in this year’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International.

D eclining freedom of expression and weakening the country’s judiciary system have contributed to the drop of Indonesia’s score in the global graft index in the first full year of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

Indonesia scored 34 at the 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) that was published by Berlin-based Transparency International on Tuesday. The index is based on perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the cleanest governance.

This year’s score indicated a three-point drop from 2024 and is below the global average of 42, putting Indonesia at 109th position of 182 countries surveyed, on par with countries such as Nepal which experienced political instability following a youth-led protests in September 2025 that led to the toppling of its prime minister.

Indonesia also lagged behind several neighbors, including Timor-Leste, Malaysia and Vietnam, which scored 52, 44 and 41, respectively. Singapore ranked the highest among Southeast Asian countries, sitting at third position globally with a score of 84.

To calculate each country’s score, the antigraft watchdog compiled data from nine surveys and assessments on perceptions of public sector corruption, such as bribery, nepotism, the adequacy of anti-corruption laws as well as protections for whistleblowers, journalists and investigators.