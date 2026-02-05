TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
The risks of reordering Indonesia’s financial governance

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 5, 2026 Published on Feb. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-02-04T20:48:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he renewed plan by the House of Representatives to revise the General Election Law has reignited debate over the legislative threshold, dividing political parties over whether it should be scrapped or strengthened.

The government and the House are preparing changes to the law governing presidential and legislative elections, aiming to strengthen the country’s electoral system and enforce a series of Constitutional Court rulings that have remained unaddressed.

One key ruling, issued in 2024, ordered a “recalculation” of the prevailing 4 percent national vote threshold that political parties must meet to secure seats in the House, with changes set to take effect in the next legislative election in 2029.

While formal deliberations have yet to begin, political parties, both represented and unrepresented in the legislature, have voiced differing opinions on whether the threshold should be lowered, raised or abolished entirely.

The National Mandate Party (PAN), currently holding the second-fewest seats in the House, was the first to raise the idea of scrapping the threshold requirement, arguing that the current system effectively excludes millions of votes from legislative representation.

Read also: Law revision to expand Komnas HAM’s role met with doubt

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The pro-government party suggested adopting a model similar to regional legislatures, where smaller parties can form joint factions, while limiting the total number of factions through regulation to maintain parliamentary efficiency.

Popular

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Related Articles

Flawed judicial selection

Lawmakers get allowance hike after protests against perks

Soldiers at House complex fuel fears of militarization, civilian intimidation

Related Article

Flawed judicial selection

Lawmakers get allowance hike after protests against perks

Soldiers at House complex fuel fears of militarization, civilian intimidation

'Pink and green' protests call for a reset in Indonesia

UN urges investigations over deadly Indonesia protests

Popular

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

More in Indonesia

 View more
Environment Ministry enforcement officers inspect PT Vopak Terminal Merak in Cilegon, Banten, on Feb. 4, 2026, after a thick yellow-brown smoke release caused health concerns.
Archipelago

Nitric acid leak in Cilegon hospitalizes dozens, raises safety concerns
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
A United States Air Force F-15EX Eagle II fighter jet assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida flies on Nov. 2, 2024, near Jacksonville, Florida, the US.
Politics

Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks

Highlight
Disrupted market: A woman selects vegetables sold by vendors on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at the Pangwa traditional market in Pidie Jaya, Aceh. The government has reported rising prices of key staple foods across various regions as widespread flooding in northern Sumatra and torrential rains continue to disrupt harvests and supply chains.
Economy

Weather woes, demand strain may keep inflation above target
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the Jakarta Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) in front of the East Java gubernatorial residence in Surabaya, East Java on Aug. 29, 2025 after the death of 21-year-old 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) driver Affan Kurniawan, who was killed after being struck by a police tactical vehicle amid a protest against lavish allowances for lawmakers in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Editorial

Elusive police reform
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Global panic at our doorstep: Can Indonesia weather the next storm?
Academia

The technocratic sunset: Institutional decay and the Rp 17,000 ‘vibe check’
Archipelago

Nitric acid leak in Cilegon hospitalizes dozens, raises safety concerns
Opinion

Analysis: Flood-linked license revocations rattle investors
Politics

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision
Politics

Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks
Editorial

Elusive police reform
Economy

Weather woes, demand strain may keep inflation above target
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Debate over legislative threshold reignites ahead of election law revision

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.