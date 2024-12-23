TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

The National Police's counterterrorism unit Densus 88 has announced a plan to repatriate 26 former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) from Syria and the Philippines after the terror group's leaders announced its disbandment in June.

Kusumasari Ayuningtyas (The Jakarta Post)
Surakarta, Central Java
Mon, December 23, 2024

Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform 'asar' (afternoon prayer) on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi bus terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on the sidelines of a ceremony to renew their allegiance to the Indonesian state. The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events prompted when the group's leaders announced the terrorist group's self-disbandment in June.

ensus 88, the National Police's counterterrorism unit, has announced a plan to repatriate 26 former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) to Indonesia following the disbandment of the terror group, which was responsible for the deadly Bali bombings in 2002.

Densus 88 chief Insp. Gen. Sentot Prasetyo said the ex-JI members selected for the repatriation plan were Indonesians who served as “foreign fighters, 16 of whom are currently in Syria and 10 in the Philippines”.

He did not provide additional details about the program.

Sentot announced the plan on Saturday in Surakarta, Central Java, where 1,200 people from the city and nearby regions took part in a ceremony, facilitated by Densus 88 and the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), to declare that they were no longer part of the extremist group linked to Al-Qaeda and were committed to its dissolution.

The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events attended by thousands of ex-JI members across 21 regions since late June, when more than a dozen leaders announced the organization’s disbandment. They also declared they were leaving their extremist views behind and confirmed their commitment to the Indonesian state and national laws.

“The commitment of former JI members is evident in their willingness to abide by the law and facilitate our contact with 11 JI fugitives we have been pursuing for years,” Sentot added.

Although he did not identify the fugitives, he said they had handed over any weapons they possessed to Densus 88.

Hello holidays: A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11.
Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays
Tourists flock to Kuta Beach in Bali to watch the sun set on May 31, 2023.
Archipelago

Responders evacuate tourists from flood-hit hotels, villas in Bali
Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform ‘asar’ (afternoon prayer) on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi bus terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on the sidelines of a ceremony to renew their allegiance to the Indonesian state. The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events prompted when the group’s leaders announced the terrorist group’s self-disbandment in June.
Politics

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

Economy

Ministry sees positive tourism outlook, prompting quality tourism
High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Editorial

VAT hike with cashback
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the announcement of 2024 regional head candidates nominated by the party at the party's headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2024.
Politics

Megawati, Jokowi feud intensifies after his dismissal

Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays
Archipelago

Responders evacuate tourists from flood-hit hotels, villas in Bali
Regulations

Job Creation Law fails to ease environment rules, businesses say
Politics

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines
Politics

Prabowo signs regulation establishing defense council
Jakarta

Commuters oppose the plan to remove Transjakarta Corridor 1 route
Society

Deaths continue amid poor road, trucking safety
Economy

RI secures $7.5b in fresh investment pledges from China
