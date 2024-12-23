National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform ‘asar’ (afternoon prayer) on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi bus terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on the sidelines of a ceremony to renew their allegiance to the Indonesian state. The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events prompted when the group’s leaders announced the terrorist group’s self-disbandment in June. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform ‘asar’ (afternoon prayer) on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi bus terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on the sidelines of a ceremony to renew their allegiance to the Indonesian state. The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events prompted when the group’s leaders announced the terrorist group’s self-disbandment in June. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

The National Police's counterterrorism unit Densus 88 has announced a plan to repatriate 26 former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) from Syria and the Philippines after the terror group's leaders announced its disbandment in June.

D ensus 88, the National Police's counterterrorism unit, has announced a plan to repatriate 26 former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) to Indonesia following the disbandment of the terror group, which was responsible for the deadly Bali bombings in 2002.

Densus 88 chief Insp. Gen. Sentot Prasetyo said the ex-JI members selected for the repatriation plan were Indonesians who served as “foreign fighters, 16 of whom are currently in Syria and 10 in the Philippines”.

He did not provide additional details about the program.

Sentot announced the plan on Saturday in Surakarta, Central Java, where 1,200 people from the city and nearby regions took part in a ceremony, facilitated by Densus 88 and the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), to declare that they were no longer part of the extremist group linked to Al-Qaeda and were committed to its dissolution.

The Surakarta ceremony was the last in a series of events attended by thousands of ex-JI members across 21 regions since late June, when more than a dozen leaders announced the organization’s disbandment. They also declared they were leaving their extremist views behind and confirmed their commitment to the Indonesian state and national laws.

“The commitment of former JI members is evident in their willingness to abide by the law and facilitate our contact with 11 JI fugitives we have been pursuing for years,” Sentot added.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Although he did not identify the fugitives, he said they had handed over any weapons they possessed to Densus 88.