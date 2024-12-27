TheJakartaPost

"I'm just a retiree": Jokowi when asked about KPK's move against Hasto

Speaking to reporters in Surakarta, Central Java, on Thursday, Jokowi said he no longer had the authority to influence the work of law enforcement agencies and called on Hasto to respect the ongoing legal process.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 27, 2024

Congenial: Former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photograph in Surakarta, Central Java, on Nov. 3. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)

F

ormer president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo brushed off speculation that he had played a key role in the decision to name Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto as a suspect in a graft case.

Speaking to reporters in Surakarta, Central Java, on Thursday, Jokowi said that he no longer had the authority to influence the work of law enforcement agencies and called on Hasto to respect the ongoing legal process.

"I no longer serve in office, [I am] a political retiree," Jokowi said with a chuckle.

Speculation was rife that Jokowi played a direct role in nudging the decision from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leadership to name Hasto a suspect in a bribery case related to the appointment of Harun Masiku as a replacement lawmaker in the 2019 legislative election.

The decision to name Hasto a suspect came only days after the PDI-P leadership decided to dismiss Jokowi, his Vice President son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution from the party.

Hasto has also been a staunch critic of Jokowi, whom he often referred as an "authoritarian leader".

The arrest of Hasto has also been seen as the culmination of a conflict between the former president and the party’s leader, Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has also been very critical of the former Surakarta mayor.

 

Highlight
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto walks to the table ahead of a press briefing from the party about the 2024 regional head elections in Jakarta on Nov. 20, 2024.
Politics

PDI-P, Jokowi rift enters new level
Secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Hasto Kristiyanto (left) holds a meeting with Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) in Jakarta on May 22, 2023.
Editorial

Ghost of past administration
FILE PHOTO: Smoke and steam billows from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 11, 2020. Picture taken July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Regulations

Past failures haunt govt’s new energy transition plans

