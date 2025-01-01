TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
House member of PDIP reported to ethics council

The House of Representatives' ethics council summon lawmaker Rieke Diah Pitaloka from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) for her alleged opposition to the government's plan to hike the value added tax to 12 percent on Jan. 1.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 1, 2025

Controversial policy: Riot policemen stand guard as students take part in a protest against the government's decision to increase the value added tax (VAT) from 11 percent to 12 percent, effective from the beginning of 2025, in Jakarta, on Dec. 26, 2024. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

ouse of Representatives member Rieke Diah Pitaloka from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has been reported to the ethics council (MKD) for allegedly creating social media content encouraging people to reject the value added tax (VAT) increase to 12 percent on Jan. 1.

Rieke was reported by an individual, Alfadjri Aditia Prayoga, on Dec 20. The House's MKD quickly responded by issuing a summons for Rieke on Friday, summoning her for questioning on Monday.

However, the hearing has been postponed until the recess period ends on Jan. 20.

"[Rieke's summons] has been postponed until after the sitting session begins because many members are still in their respective electoral districts," MKD chairman Nazaruddin Dek Gam of the National Mandate Party (PAN) said on Sunday, as quoted by tempo.co.

Rieke, who received the summons on Saturday, said in a letter to the House's MKD, which she posted on her Instagram account, that she had asked the council to provide the testimony of witnesses and experts related to the complaint.

She also asked the council and complainant about which of her social media posts were deemed as provoking opposition to the 12 percent VAT increase and the damage suffered by the complainant.

The Jakarta Post
