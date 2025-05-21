House speaker Puan warns government against whitewashing history

Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati (left) hands over a document on the government's response to the deliberation of the mother and child welfare bill to House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (right) during a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on June 4, 2024. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra )

Puan, the granddaughter of the country's founding president Sukarno, said that in rewriting the country's history, the Fadli-led initiative must present a comprehensive look into the past instead of promoting what the government regards as fitting with its political agenda.

S peaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani has warned Culture Minister Fadli Zon, who currently leads the job of rewriting Indonesia's national history, against what she called promoting a distorted version of the country's past.

Puan, the granddaughter of the country's founding president Sukarno, said that in rewriting the country's history, the Fadli-led initiative must present a comprehensive look into the past instead of promoting what the government regards as fitting with its political agenda.

"What matters the most is never to engage in an obfuscation or erasing some parts of history and failing to straighten up that history," Puan said as quoted by Antara.

Earlier on Monday, House Commission X overseeing education and culture held a hearing with activists and historians to get their take on the government's plan to rewrite the history books, an endeavor that Minister Fadli expected to wrap up before the celebration of the country's 80th Independence Day anniversary in August this year.

The activists and historians have rejected the controversial plan, warning that it could whitewash the country's darkest chapters and serve only the interests of President Prabowo Subianto.

A former Army general, Prabowo has faced long-standing allegations of human rights abuses taking place in the late 1990s, claims that he has consistently denied.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The Culture Ministry pressed ahead with the work to rewrite the country's history despite claims from lawmakers that they were not consulted about the plan.

Commission X chairperson Hetifah Sjaifudin said lawmakers had not yet been briefed by the ministry about the plan.

"To be very honest, we haven't had the opportunity to have a direct meeting on what issues will be revised or how the process will take place," Hetifah told reporters on Monday.