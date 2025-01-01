Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

Harvey Moeis (right, in pink vest) is escorted out of a courtroom on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court found him guilty of graft in a case involving state-owned tin giant PT Timah. He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, ordered to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$61,674) or serve an additional six months and pay restitution of Rp 210 billion. (Kompas/Norbertus Arya Dwiangga Martiar)

Harvey Moeis (right, in pink vest) is escorted out of a courtroom on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court found him guilty of graft in a case involving state-owned tin giant PT Timah. He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, ordered to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$61,674) or serve an additional six months and pay restitution of Rp 210 billion. (Kompas/Norbertus Arya Dwiangga Martiar)

Public anger has ensued after a court sentenced businessman Harvey Moeis to what many described was a lenient punishment in a case that has cost the state Rp 300 trillion (US$18.5 billion), one of Indonesia’s largest corruption cases.

Public anger has ensued following a court verdict that sentenced businessman Harvey Moeis to 6.5 years in prison, with many saying the punishment is too lenient considering the scale of the case, which has cost the state Rp 300 trillion (US$18.5 billion), one of Indonesia's largest corruption cases.

Harvey, a coal businessman and husband of actress Sandra Dewi, was found guilty early last week of corruption and money laundering in a case involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah, which has the largest tin mining concessions in the country.

He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison by the Jakarta Corruption Court, a much lighter sentence than the 12 years sought by prosecutors. He was also ordered to pay Rp 1 billion in fines and Rp 210 billion in restitution.

The court’s decision drew public criticism, with many expressing that the punishment did not fit Harvey’s crimes and venting their anger on social media.

“[Harvey] simply has to show good behavior [in prison] and wait for a remission every Independence Day. Soon he will be free,” wrote an X user.

Former coordinating politics, legal and security affairs minister and unsuccessful vice presidential candidate Mahfud MD wrote on X on Tuesday that a person found guilty in a massive corruption case deserved life in prison and their assets should be confiscated to compensate state losses.

Mahfud last week said on X that Harvey’s sentence was “illogical” and “hurt the sense of justice”.