Small, medium parties hail presidential nomination threshold removal

The Constitutional Court's ruling that annuls the presidential nomination threshold has become a breath of fresh air for the country's democracy and electoral system, according to smaller political parties with and without seats in the national legislature.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 4, 2025

M

ost small and medium political parties have welcomed a recent Constitutional Court ruling revoking the threshold to nominate presidential candidates, hailing the decision as leading to an end to the dominance of bigger parties in elections.

On Thursday, the court declared unconstitutional and not legally binding a provision in the 2017 General Elections Law that requires a party or coalition of parties to hold 20 percent of House of Representatives seats or to have won 25 percent of the popular vote in the previous election to nominate a candidate in a presidential race.

The ruling is expected to allow for a wider field of nominees to run in the next presidential election slated for 2029, restoring hopes for more competitive elections in the future. Previous elections have been criticized for the limited choices of candidate pairs, which failed to reflect public choices.

While annulling the threshold to ensure all parties can nominate their candidates, the court instructed lawmakers to put provisions in a new law on presidential elections that would prevent an excessive number of candidates running, which the justices argued would “undermine the essence of direct elections”.

‘Win for democracy’

Among those praising Thursday’s ruling was the National Mandate Party (PAN), a mid-sized Islamic-based party, which has successfully maintained its seats in the House of Representatives for decades but failed to nominate its own member in February’s presidential election. The party currently holds the fewest seats in the legislature after only winning 7.2 percent of the popular vote in February’s legislative poll.

PAN deputy chair Saleh Daulay said the party was grateful for the ruling, saying the threshold had limited citizens’ rights to become president.

An official holds a ballot during vote counting for the 2024 presidential election at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Feb. 14, 2024.
Politics

Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Police identify four suspects in KM 45 Tangerang toll road shooting incident
A rail worker waves a signal flag on Feb. 25, 2020, ahead of an approaching Railink airport train at Sudirman Station in Central Jakarta. The airport train is now operated by PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia as Commuter Line Basoetta.
Jakarta

Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency

Every vote counts: A woman casts her ballot for the presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Banda Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024.
Politics

Constitutional Court revokes presidential nomination threshold
The venue of a cancelled art exhibition from painter Yos Suprapto at the National Galley in Jakarta is seen empty on December 20. 2024. The exhibition was canceled by the National Gallery on its opening day on December 19, 2024.
Editorial

Authoritarian alarm
Local and foreign tourists pack an open-air ampitheater near the cliffs of Uluwati, Bali on April 11, 2024 to witness the Kecak dance, a popular tourist attraction that pulls in thousands of people every day. Organizers of Tari Kecak Uluwatu have increased their showing times due to a spike in tourists over the 2024 Idul Fitri holiday.
Economy

Govt to take another chance at tourism recovery this year

Asia & Pacific

Malaysia detains 196 Rohingya migrants from Myanmar
Economy

Don’t give up saving in 2025, financial planners urge
Politics

Editorial

Trashing the threshold
Regulations

Businesses relieved at averted VAT hike, but adapting takes time
Archipelago

Police identify four suspects in KM 45 Tangerang toll road shooting incident
Jakarta

Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency
Economy

World Bank projects worsening RI current account deficit
