One dead in Glodok Plaza blaze, several missing

Acting Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency chief Satriadi Gunawan suspected the blaze started in a nightclub on the seventh floor of the shopping center and spread rapidly throughout the upper floors of the plaza, blocking escape for people inside the club. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 16, 2025

One dead in Glodok Plaza blaze, several missing Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that engulfed the upper story of Glodok Plaza in Taman Sari, West Jakarta, on Jan. 15, 2025. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

A

massive fire engulfed one of Jakarta’s oldest malls, Glodok Plaza, in Taman Sari, West Jakarta, on Wednesday night, with the city’s Fire and Rescue Agency deploying more than 47 fire trucks and 200 personnel to the site. The remains of the fire were being extinguished on Thursday evening, while one person has been found dead and a number of others are reportedly missing.

Acting Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency chief Satriadi Gunawan suspected the blaze started in a nightclub on the seventh floor of the shopping center and spread rapidly throughout the upper floors of the plaza, blocking escape for people inside the club. 

Viral videos of the incident show a number of people waving for help as they were trapped in the flaming building. The fire agency said they managed to rescue nine individuals using hydraulic ladders.

“Nine survived the incident. Thank God they’re all in good condition although they were in shock and had difficulty breathing shortly after being rescued,” a high ranking official from West Jakarta’s fire department, Syariduddin, told journalists on Thursday morning.

“We are still looking for five individuals reported to be missing,” he added. The number of victims, however, could rise as officers have only started the search operations. 

Authorities have set up a post where families or relatives of the missing persons can file a report. As of Thursday afternoon, eight people, all in their twenties, were reported to be missing in the blaze, as suggested in a board within the post, Kompas.com reported.

