Jagat coin hunters damage GBK facilities

A man exercises at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex (GBK) on Sept. 13, 2020, in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

A man exercises at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex (GBK) on Sept. 13, 2020, in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

The GBK management asked the Jagat app developer to erase the coin locations from the sports complex.

T he coin-hunting craze through the Jagat application has hit the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex (GBK) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, as coin hunters reportedly crowded the area over the past week.

Jagat coin is a treasure-hunting game using the Jagat app as its main platform, where players hunt for coins made of gold, silver and bronze. The coins can then be redeemed for money.

However, GBK Sports Complex Management Center (PPKGBK) general affairs director Hadi Sulistia said that several public facilities in the GBK area had been damaged by the coin hunting, including plants that were trampled and paving blocks that were dismantled.

"There was damage to lamp posts, many paving blocks were dismantled, plants and gardens were destroyed and there is a potential for emerging security risks," Hadi told Kompas on Sunday.

Therefore, PPKGBK objects to the use of the GBK area as a coin-hunting site. The developers of the Jagat app never coordinated with or sought permission from the management before designating GBK as a coin-hunting location.

"We strongly object to the coin-hunting activities from the app throughout the GBK area,” Hadi said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“Jagat has never coordinated with or sought permission to use the GBK area for implementing their app."

Hadi added that the coin-hunting activities disrupted the comfort of visitors using GBK facilities.

He also asked the Jagat app developer to erase coin locations in the GBK area through the coin’s app system.

“The statement should be posted on the app’s official social media accounts and make the GBK Sport Complex free from any activities which can potentially cause damage or social disturbances,” Hadi said.

Moving forward, the management plans to prohibit such activities in the GBK area.

The issue of coin hunting has also emerged in other major cities in Indonesia, such as Surabaya and Bandung.

In Surabaya, reports of damage to public facilities have prompted the city’s Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) to step up patrols and monitoring of coin-hunting activities through the Jagat app.

Surabaya Satpol PP’s head of public order and peace control Irna Pawanti said that certain facilities, such as sidewalk boundary stones and bollard balls, had been damaged by coin hunters.

"On Jl. Pahlawan, someone dismantled a bollard ball to search for Jagat coins. When approached, the individual fled," Irna said.

Coins are typically placed in public areas like city parks, town squares and other common spaces. These coins can then be exchanged for cash prizes, with the value varying depending on the type of coin collected.

In addition, some residents felt disturbed because coin hunters were shining flashlights toward their homes.

The app developer announced on its official Instagram account @jagatapp_id that the coins would not appear in locations such as those buried in the ground, under the water, under bricks or other places that needed to be forced open or are in restricted areas.