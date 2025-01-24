Police, regional administrations prone to graft: KPK survey

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chair Nawawi Pomolango (center) sits with deputy chairs Nurul Ghufron (second left), Johanis Tanak (left) and Alexander Marwata (second right), as well as spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto (right) on Dec. 17, 2024, during a press briefing on the antigraft body's annual report at the commission's headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T he latest survey by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has found that despite improvements in the past year, the country is still largely prone to graft, with the National Police and regional administrations ranked among the institutions at the highest risk of indulging in illicit practices.

The KPK published on Wednesday the annual Integrity Assessment Survey (SPI), which measures the risk of corruption happening in any given public institution based on insights from three groups of respondents, namely those working in the institution, people that have used the institution’s services and experts.

In the survey, which looked into some 641 institutions and polled 601,000 respondents, the nation scored an integrity index of 71.53, slightly higher than last year’s 70.97 score. Despite the national score improving, the country is still classed as being “prone” to corruption.

KPK deputy for graft prevention Pahala Nainggolan said the increase in the national index was because a majority of ministries and institutions have been improving their corruption prevention strategies.

“The number of ministries and institutions [in the ‘prone to corruption’ category’] dropped from around 40 percent [of the total institutions surveyed last year] to just 3 percent,” Pahala said.

A closer look at the data showed that the Foreign Ministry had the highest integrity score at 85.7 among ministries, followed closely by the State Secretariat and the National Development Planning Ministry in joint second.

The Manpower Ministry had the lowest integrity index score at 71.29.