Jakarta Post
Pramono to introduce free breakfast in Jakarta's schools

Jakarta governor-elect Pramono Anung will launch a free breakfast program for students during his first 100 days in office. School canteen vendors as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will participate in the program.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, January 26, 2025

Then Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) and his running mate Rano Karno (right) pose after a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2024. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

J

akarta governor-elect Pramono Anung plans to implement a free breakfast program for students across the city, his transition team has said, adding that school canteen vendors, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), will participate in the program.

The team’s coordinator Chico Hakim gave an assurance that Pramono’s program differed from President Prabowo’s flagship free meal program, which was introduced across over 20 provinces in the country earlier this month.

“Neither program is related. [We will distribute the free meals] during breakfast time in the morning, while the central government distributes them for lunch,” Chico said previously as quoted by kompas.com.

"The governor and deputy governor-elect have directed us to ensure SMEs are involved, and we will also empower school canteens," said Pramono transition team member Ima Mahdiah in Jakarta on Friday, as quoted by tempo.co.

Another member of Pramono’s transition team, Ima Mahdiah said on Friday that the Jakarta Health Agency would prepare all kitchens in the school canteens so they met the standards to cook the meals.

She went on to say that the program was initiated to help the canteens’ financial situation following the introduction of President Prabowo’s free meals program.

"Usually, students buy lunch from the canteens, but after the free meal program, they [don’t go to the canteens anymore], which hurts sales. That’s what Pak Pram [...] is addressing. We must ensure these businesses don’t collapse," she said.

Ima reassured the public that the budget for the free breakfast program was secured. The Jakarta Education Agency’s regional budget will finance the program.

She said that trial runs were expected in the coming weeks. 

Jakarta Education Agency acting head Sarjoko also confirmed that the program was scheduled to begin in 2025. 

However, public policy expert Trubus Rahardiansyah raised concerns about potential overlap with the central government’s program.

"There’s a possibility of public confusion," said Trubus, urging the new Jakarta administration to review the plan.

