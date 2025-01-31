TheJakartaPost

Karet Station to stop operation in April after integration of three stations

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 31, 2025

Karet Station to stop operation in April after integration of three stations Making their way: Several commuters disembark from the train at Karet Station in Central Jakarta, on Dec. 6, 2023. (Antara/Putu Indah Savitri)

ommuter line operator PT KAI Commuter will integrate three stations in Central Jakarta, namely Karet, BNI City and Sudirman stations, in April this year as part of its efforts to improve commuters’ comfort.

KAI Commuter president director Asdo Artriviyanto said in a press conference on Thursday that, once the integration is complete, trains will no longer stop at Karet Station to load or unload passengers.

The commuters will instead be directed to a more spacious and comfortable BNI City Station. 

“The condition of Karet Station no longer meets the requirements for loading and unloading passengers,” Asdo said, as reported by Antara

He further explained that Karet Station will remain open for passengers to reach nearby BNI City Station. 

A connecting corridor is being constructed currently to link both facilities, which are only 450 meters apart.

Read also: Passengers want better service amid plan to increase Commuter Line fares

There will also be a hall at the western end of BNI City Station to serve as an entry point for passengers from Karet.

"Passengers accessing the train service from Karet Station’s entrance will be able to enter BNI City [Station] directly without having to walk far east or toward the center. God willing, everything will be done by April”. 

Karet Station will also be transformed into a public space, Aldo further said, adding that tenants will be set up along the corridor connecting Karet and BNI City.

BNI City is the latest to be developed among the three stations. It commenced operations in 2017 as the departure point of the newly launched airport train linking Jakarta and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.

The integration is also expected to shorten the travel time for the airport train, from the previous 56 minutes to just 40 minutes. 

Making their way: Several commuters disembark from the train at Karet Station in Central Jakarta, on Dec. 6, 2023.
Makeshift shelter: Several residents take refuge in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on Jan. 31, 2025, after their homes were inundated by 1 meter floodwaters triggered by heavy rain the previous night.
Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Jan. 22, 2025, during a plenary cabinet meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta.
Government vows to avoid complacency on 80% approval rating for first 100 days

Several residents take shelter in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025 after their homes are inundated by a 1-meter floodwater triggered by heavy rain the previous night.
Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
Marco Rubio speaks after he is sworn in as Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2025.
Making America weak again
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024.
Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

