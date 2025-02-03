TheJakartaPost

Pramono to introduce regulation for special needs education

Jakarta still lacks schools for children with special needs, with none at all in North Jakarta, as governor-elect Pramono Anung Wibowo vows to improve the situation.  

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
DKI Jakarta
Mon, February 3, 2025

Pramono to introduce regulation for special needs education Students with special needs participate in a handicraft class at the Art Training Center in Central Jakarta on Monday. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

J

akarta governor-elect Pramono Anung Wibowo has pledged to introduce a gubernatorial regulation on education for children with special needs to demonstrate the government's commitment to securing a better future for individuals with disabilities.

"I am among those who will look into this issue [education for children with disabilities] in depth so that autistic children and those with learning difficulties in Jakarta receive proper attention,” Pramono said on Sunday, as reported by Antara news agency.

“No matter the number, it is the state's responsibility to provide support."

He made the statement while attending the 25th anniversary of Pelita Hati Special Needs School (SLB) at Beautiful Indonesia Miniature Park (TMII) in East Jakarta.

Pramono said that education for children with disabilities in Jakarta needed more attention, as there were not many specialized schools available for them.

"In Jakarta alone, there are approximately 29,000 children with autism. In almost every city, not all of them have specialized schools [SLB] for autism or schools for children with disabilities. This is one of the issues we will focus on," said Pramono.

According to official data from the city administration, as of early 2023, there were 89 SLBs in Jakarta. Of these, 13 were managed by the Jakarta Education Agency, while the remaining 76 were privately owned.

However, the distribution of SLBs in Jakarta remains uneven, with North Jakarta having none.

Pramono has committed to addressing this shortage and ensuring the establishment of special schools in the area once he takes office.

The governor-elect believed that each city and district in Jakarta must have at least one special needs school to ensure children with disabilities have equal access to education.

"Yes, I will [establish special needs schools]. For me, this is more important than anything else, including matters related to the Jakarta Smart Card, Jakarta Health Program, disabilities and the elderly," he said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Pramono's plan received appreciation from Pelita Hati SLB principal Sri Utami Sudarsono, expressing her delight at the proposal to create a gubernatorial regulation for children with special needs.

However, Sri also urged the city administration to follow up on the mandate from labor laws, which stipulate that 1 percent of employees in the private sector and 2 percent in the public sector should be individuals with disabilities.

Sri emphasized that this regulation had yet to be realized across the board.

Establishing priorities: Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) receives the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) deliberation document on Nov. 19, 2024, from House of Representatives Legislation Body (Baleg) head Bob Hasan (right) of Gerindra Party, as seen by Home Minister Tito Karnavian (left) during a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. The House tapped 41 bills to be included in the 2025 Prolegnas priority list from a total of 176 bills for the 2025-2029 Prolegnas.
Politics

Government rushes legislation with majority House support
A sailboat is anchored among traditional fishing boats on March 13, 2021, off the coast of Serangan Island, Bali.
Archipelago

Calls grow to “evaluate” Bali tourism after Ukrainian man robbed
A National Police internal affairs division officer escorts former Jakarta Police narcotics investigation subdirectorate head Adj. Sr. Comr. Malvino Edward Yusticia (center) following an ethics hearing against the latter at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2025. The police's ethics commission dishonorably discharged Malvino after finding him guilty of violating the code of ethics for extorting money from Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music festival attendants.
Archipelago

Two Semarang policemen arrested for allegedly extorting two students

Highlight
Pictured above is a subsidized-housing complex in Bogor, West Java, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Regulations

Prabowo's 3 million homes program lacks clarity
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Editorial

Prudence in state budget
Farmers plant rice in a paddy field at Lambaro in Aceh on June 28, 2024.
Regulations

After 100 days, little to show for Prabowo’s energy, food security plans

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump pauses Mexico tariffs as last-ditch Canada talks continue
Politics

Government rushes legislation with majority House support
Economy

Inflation hits decades low amid electricity discount, waning spending power
Economy

Manufacturers' confidence grows, but cost pressure remains: PMI reports
Regulations

Cement industry demands tighter moratorium on new factories
Archipelago

Calls grow to “evaluate” Bali tourism after Ukrainian man robbed
Economy

India faces warmer February, winter crops at risk
Archipelago

Two Semarang policemen arrested for allegedly extorting two students
