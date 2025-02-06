Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers

Maintaining strict standards: President Prabowo Subianto (second right) greets cabinet ministers ahead of a plenary meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025, where the President expressed his appreciation for the work of his cabinet and aides since he took office in October 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A )

Maintaining strict standards: President Prabowo Subianto (second right) greets cabinet ministers ahead of a plenary meeting at the Bina Graha presidential office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025, where the President expressed his appreciation for the work of his cabinet and aides since he took office in October 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A )

P resident Prabowo Subianto has hinted that his first cabinet reshuffle is impending, warning that he will remove any minister who fails to fall in line with his people-centered agenda and commitment to clean governance.

Prabowo marked his first 100 days in office last week with a high job approval rating, but his cabinet has already racked up controversies that analysts say may hinder him from delivering his populist policies.

The Gerindra Party chairman said on Wednesday that he had “repeatedly given warnings” during the first 100 days of his administration to all government officials to “clean up” their act and support his efforts against corruption.

“Once again, I remind government officials that your loyalty lies solely with the nation and the public. If they impede the implementation of policies that are intended to help people, I will punish,” he said during his speech in an event to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Muslim organization.

“And I want ministers and heads of state institutions not to hesitate [in toeing the line].”

Read also: ‘Clean up, or be cleaned out’: Prabowo warns his cabinet after 100 days

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“My statement was pretty clear [...] that people demand a clean government and that we work only for the people, nothing else. I will get rid of those unwilling to truly work for the people,” said Prabowo when asked by reporters if he was planning to reshuffle his cabinet.