Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers

resident Prabowo Subianto has hinted that his first cabinet reshuffle is impending, warning that he will remove any minister who fails to fall in line with his people-centered agenda and commitment to clean governance.
Prabowo marked his first 100 days in office last week with a high job approval rating, but his cabinet has already racked up controversies that analysts say may hinder him from delivering his populist policies.
The Gerindra Party chairman said on Wednesday that he had “repeatedly given warnings” during the first 100 days of his administration to all government officials to “clean up” their act and support his efforts against corruption.
“Once again, I remind government officials that your loyalty lies solely with the nation and the public. If they impede the implementation of policies that are intended to help people, I will punish,” he said during his speech in an event to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Muslim organization.
“And I want ministers and heads of state institutions not to hesitate [in toeing the line].”
“My statement was pretty clear [...] that people demand a clean government and that we work only for the people, nothing else. I will get rid of those unwilling to truly work for the people,” said Prabowo when asked by reporters if he was planning to reshuffle his cabinet.
