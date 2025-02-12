TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jokowi dispels rumors of rift with Prabowo

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jokowi stressed that he still maintains “a good longstanding relationship” with Prabowo, playing down efforts to sow division between the two.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 12, 2025

Former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (left) and President Prabowo Subianto (right) greet attendants of the presidential inauguration ceremony on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rival Awal Lingga)

F

ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has reaffirmed his relationship with his successor, President Prabowo Subianto, dispelling rumors of an alleged rift between the two leaders.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jokowi stressed that he still maintains “a good longstanding relationship” with Prabowo, playing down efforts to sow division between the two.

“[We are] very solid. There have never been any problems at all," Jokowi said on Tuesday at his residence in Surakarta, Central Java, as quoted by Kompas.

Speaking at the 18th Congress of Muslimat Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country’s largest Islamic organization, at Jatim Expo in Surabaya, East Java, on Monday, Prabowo said unnamed parties have been spreading rumors about a rift between him and his predecessor.

“There are those who seek to separate me and Pak Jokowi. It’s silly. Let’s refrain from participating in such divisive activities. Sowing division is the act of those who harbor animosity toward Indonesia,” he declared.

Read also: IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties

The President reaffirmed his good relations with Jokowi, telling those who vilify the former president to respect him.

Then president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of then president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Politics

'Don't cross the line': Jokowi tells son Gibran
Former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (left) and President Prabowo Subianto (right) greet attendants of the presidential inauguration ceremony on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Jokowi dispels rumors of rift with Prabowo
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project.
Archipelago

Police search office, home of Kohod village head in Tangerang sea fence scandal

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (L) and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspect a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties
Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (center left), accompanied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan (center right), salutes the military guard of honor upon arriving at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara on July 30, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo and Erdogan's front for Gaza
President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka walk past a portrait of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, the father of Gibran, during the plenary meeting of the General Elections Commission (KPU) announcing the 2024 presidential election winner in Jakarta on April 24, 2024.
Politics

'Don't cross the line': Jokowi tells son Gibran

