Jokowi dispels rumors of rift with Prabowo

Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and President Prabowo Subianto (right) greet attendants of the presidential inauguration ceremony on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rival Awal Lingga)

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jokowi stressed that he still maintains “a good longstanding relationship” with Prabowo, playing down efforts to sow division between the two.

F ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has reaffirmed his relationship with his successor, President Prabowo Subianto, dispelling rumors of an alleged rift between the two leaders.

“[We are] very solid. There have never been any problems at all," Jokowi said on Tuesday at his residence in Surakarta, Central Java, as quoted by Kompas.

Speaking at the 18th Congress of Muslimat Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country’s largest Islamic organization, at Jatim Expo in Surabaya, East Java, on Monday, Prabowo said unnamed parties have been spreading rumors about a rift between him and his predecessor.

“There are those who seek to separate me and Pak Jokowi. It’s silly. Let’s refrain from participating in such divisive activities. Sowing division is the act of those who harbor animosity toward Indonesia,” he declared.

The President reaffirmed his good relations with Jokowi, telling those who vilify the former president to respect him.