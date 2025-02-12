Jokowi dispels rumors of rift with Prabowo

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jokowi stressed that he still maintains “a good longstanding relationship” with Prabowo, playing down efforts to sow division between the two.
ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has reaffirmed his relationship with his successor, President Prabowo Subianto, dispelling rumors of an alleged rift between the two leaders.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jokowi stressed that he still maintains “a good longstanding relationship” with Prabowo, playing down efforts to sow division between the two.
“[We are] very solid. There have never been any problems at all," Jokowi said on Tuesday at his residence in Surakarta, Central Java, as quoted by Kompas.
Speaking at the 18th Congress of Muslimat Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the country’s largest Islamic organization, at Jatim Expo in Surabaya, East Java, on Monday, Prabowo said unnamed parties have been spreading rumors about a rift between him and his predecessor.
“There are those who seek to separate me and Pak Jokowi. It’s silly. Let’s refrain from participating in such divisive activities. Sowing division is the act of those who harbor animosity toward Indonesia,” he declared.
Read also: IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties
The President reaffirmed his good relations with Jokowi, telling those who vilify the former president to respect him.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.