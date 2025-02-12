TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 12, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photograph on Nov. 3, 2024, in Surakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)

T

he decision of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration to temporarily freeze funding for the development of future capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan has raised questions about his commitment to continuing the legacy of his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, and whether it will jeopardize their relationship.

Jokowi, who played a key role in Prabowo’s victory in the last presidential election, has made Nusantara a key part of his legacy, spending his final weeks working at the half-finished presidential palace and pushing out new policies to build as much as possible before his term ended in October of last year.

Prabowo has publicly expressed his commitment to completing the construction of the new capital, but the President has not shown as much interest in accelerating the project’s completion since taking office late last year, prioritizing instead his flagship free meals program aimed at reducing the country’s perceived high prevalence of stunting.

The President ordered last month sweeping budget cuts from all ministries and agencies, aiming to accumulate Rp 306 trillion (US$18.7 billion) to fund his administration’s costly priority programs, particularly the free meals for 82.9 million school children and pregnant women. The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion to run the program for the 2025 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the new government set aside around Rp 48 trillion for Nusantara’s development until the end of Prabowo’s term in 2029, marking a decline from the Rp 75 trillion budget allocation between 2022 and 2024 in Jokowi's administration.

Speculations about Prabowo’s possible U-turn on the capital development intensified after Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo unveiled last week that the Nusantara project has yet to make any progress this year, noting that the Finance Ministry has frozen budgets needed to continue its construction.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen

Popular

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Related Articles

State-run radio, TV cut contract workers, contributors amid budget cuts

Should Indonesia withdraw from the Paris Agreement?

Budget for new capital remains intact, Basuki Hadimuljono says

Budget cuts to affect infrastructure projects, says deputy minister

Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

Related Article

State-run radio, TV cut contract workers, contributors amid budget cuts

Should Indonesia withdraw from the Paris Agreement?

Budget for new capital remains intact, Basuki Hadimuljono says

Budget cuts to affect infrastructure projects, says deputy minister

Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

Popular

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

More in Indonesia

 View more
A visitor looks at wayang potehi (Chinese glove puppetry) on Feb. 11, 2025, showcased at the “Kongsi: Chinese Acculturation in Indonesia“ exhibition at the National Museum in Jakarta. The Indonesia Heritage Agency (IHA), a public service agency under the Culture Ministry, is holding the exhibition to shed light on how Chinese culture has contributed to present-day Indonesian culture.
Society

‘Kongsi’ exhibition showcases Chinese-Indonesia cultural fusion
People march toward the General Elections Commission (KPU) office in Jakarta during a protest on Feb. 23, 2024, calling for investigations into what they said was a “rigged” election that brought Prabowo Subianto to the presidency.
Politics

Rising oligarchy harms Indonesia’s democracy
Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photograph on Nov. 3, 2024, in Surakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)
Politics

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties

Highlight
Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)
Politics

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties
Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (center left), accompanied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan (center right), salutes the military guard of honor upon arriving at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara on July 30, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo and Erdogan’s front for Gaza
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Politics

Army general’s new role in Bulog causes concern

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI’s inflation ‘source of envy’ for ASEAN, G20 countries, says Sri Mulyani
Academia

A tailored approach to the foreign policy budget
Society

‘Kongsi’ exhibition showcases Chinese-Indonesia cultural fusion
Academia

What’s driving Indonesia's mining law revision?
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia bracing for big cuts in US foreign aid
Politics

Rising oligarchy harms Indonesia’s democracy
Economy

BI watching Trump impact to assess monetary policy options
Editorial

Prabowo and Erdogan’s front for Gaza
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.