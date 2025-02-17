Prabowo’s permanent coalition proposal draws mixed responses

President Prabowo Subianto, who is also the chairman of the Gerindra Party, delivers a speech at the celebration of the 17th anniversary of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

President Prabowo Subianto, who is also the chairman of the Gerindra Party, delivers a speech at the celebration of the 17th anniversary of Gerindra at the Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s proposal to make the pro-government Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) a “permanent” coalition has elicited mixed responses as he looks ahead to a possible reelection bid.

The idea was revealed to the public by National Awakening Party (PKB) chair Muhaimin Iskandar, who said Prabowo had brought forward the permanent coalition plan during a meeting with the chairs of the KIM’s constituent parties at the President’s private residence in Bogor, West Java, on Friday.

A day before, only months after Prabowo began his first term, the Gerindra Party chairman accepted a proposal from his party to run for reelection in the next presidential race in 2029.

The developments have given an indication of the playing field for the next election, but the plan would require the enduring loyalty of KIM parties, which are now eligible nominate their own candidates after the Constitutional Court annulled a steep nomination threshold last month.

Coalition members have responded with caution, with some parties voicing support for the idea of a permanent coalition and others remaining noncommittal.

The PKB was among the first parties to welcome the President’s proposal, with Muhimmin saying a permanent coalition would “strengthen and accelerate” the nation’s development.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Other parties that have pledged their support include the Golkar Party, the largest party in the KIM coalition, the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), the Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) and the Democratic Party.