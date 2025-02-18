Former president to take part in regional head retreat

Tents set up to accommodate elected regional heads are seen on Feb. 2, 2025, during a retreat at the Borobudur International Golf & Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java. Regional heads were initially goinjg to need to cover the accommodation and meal costs before they were taken over by the Home Ministry. (Kompas.com/Egadia Birru)

Tents set up to accommodate elected regional heads are seen on Feb. 2, 2025, during a retreat at the Borobudur International Golf & Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java. Regional heads were initially goinjg to need to cover the accommodation and meal costs before they were taken over by the Home Ministry. (Kompas.com/Egadia Birru)

A former president is slated to be a speaker at the upcoming bootcamp for around 500 incoming regional heads in Magelang, Central Java.

The government is scheduled on Friday to host the weeklong military-style training camp, which is aimed at better preparing regional heads for the job.

“There will likely be a former president speaking [at the event]. It’s still a possibility. We will reveal who it is later,” First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya said on Sunday, as quoted by Kompas.

While Bima was tight-lipped about the former president he was referring to, observers have speculated it would either be Joko “Jokowi” Widodo or Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Jokowi was President Prabowo Subianto’s immediate predecessor who helped him win the presidential election last year. Yudhoyono is the chief patron of the Democratic Party – one of the members of Prabowo’s Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

Bima said that Prabowo himself would also attend the retreat and would brief the regional heads, although the Home Ministry has yet to receive a confirmation on how long the President will be present at the event.